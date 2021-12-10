Friday's city roundup

Salpas, Brock leads Grand Island during first day at Council Bluffs Classic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tyler Salpas and De Andre Brock led the Grand Island wrestling team during day one of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic Friday.

Salpas (152 pounds) and Brock (195) will wrestle in the quarterfinals after both went undefeated in their pool and winning their first match of their championship tournament matches.

Salpas went 4-0 in his pool, then earned a 7-2 victory over Bennington’s AJ Parrish in his first-round match, while Brock went 3-0 in his pool, then pinned Atlantic-CAM’s Brenden Casey in 2:41 in his first-round match.

Those efforts have the Islanders tied for 11th with 90.5 points after the first day.

Alex Gates (106, 2-2), Ein Obermiller (126, 2-2), Dane Arrants (138, 3-2), Alex Dzingle (152, 3-2), Justyce Hostetler (170, 3-2) and Zachary Pittman (285, 3-2) were also in the championship brackets but lost in their opening round matches but are still alive for medals.

Madden Kontos (120, 2-2), Cristian Cortez (132, 3-2), Cailyb Weekley (182, 3-2) and Skyler Wood (220, 1-3) are in the consolation brackets.