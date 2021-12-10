Friday's city roundup

WRESTLING
Grand Island Central Catholic's Alberts takes 160 title at Wood River
WOOD RIVER—Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts remained undefeated on the season.
The Crusader junior improved to 10-0 after claiming the 160-pound title at the Wood River Invite Friday.
Alberts won three matches, including a 4-3 victory over O’Neill’s Lev Drueke in the final.
His efforts helped the Crusaders score 51 points.
Wood River Invite
Team Standings
David City Aquinas 254.5, O’Neill 180, St. Paul 148.5, Amherst 121, Ord 112, Gibbon 85, Superior 85, Gothenburg 78.5, Hershey 71, Wood River 69.5, Kearney Catholic 67, Grand Island Central Catholic Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Kenesaw 30, Shelton 29.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 18, Sutton 5.
Championship results
106—Sebastian Sauceda, SHE, dec. Ethan Elliott, HER, 5-4; 113—John Alden, ON, pinned Kaden Thompson, HER, 1:26; 120—Zander Kavan, DCA, dec. Nicklaus Busse, SP, 7-0; 126—Hayden Neeman, SUP, dec. Kaleb Baker, SP, 1-0; 132—Jacob Moravec, DCA, pinned Caleb Bivainis, AMH, 7:24; 138—Ty Rainforth, ON, pinned Riley Waddington, WR, 4:50; 145—Brady Thompson, ON, dec. Quentyn Frank, AMH, 5-1; 152—Christopher Nickolite, DCA, dec. Dylan Ancheta, WR, 6-2; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Levi Drueke, ON, 4-3; 170—Ashton Meinecke, SP, pinned Kreyton Rockefeller GIB, 1:13; 182—Micheal Andel, DCA, pinned Roman Kolbet, GIB, 0:23; 195—Ryan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Paul Buresh, DCA, 1:38; 220—Trey Warner, ORD, pinned James Sucha, KC, 2:32: 285—Bridger Rice, ORD, pinned Payton Christiancy, SUP, 1:03.
Salpas, Brock leads Grand Island during first day at Council Bluffs Classic
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tyler Salpas and De Andre Brock led the Grand Island wrestling team during day one of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic Friday.
Salpas (152 pounds) and Brock (195) will wrestle in the quarterfinals after both went undefeated in their pool and winning their first match of their championship tournament matches.
Salpas went 4-0 in his pool, then earned a 7-2 victory over Bennington’s AJ Parrish in his first-round match, while Brock went 3-0 in his pool, then pinned Atlantic-CAM’s Brenden Casey in 2:41 in his first-round match.
Those efforts have the Islanders tied for 11th with 90.5 points after the first day.
Alex Gates (106, 2-2), Ein Obermiller (126, 2-2), Dane Arrants (138, 3-2), Alex Dzingle (152, 3-2), Justyce Hostetler (170, 3-2) and Zachary Pittman (285, 3-2) were also in the championship brackets but lost in their opening round matches but are still alive for medals.
Madden Kontos (120, 2-2), Cristian Cortez (132, 3-2), Cailyb Weekley (182, 3-2) and Skyler Wood (220, 1-3) are in the consolation brackets.
Day two action begins at 10 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Strong second half helps GICC pull away
COLUMBUS—A strong second half helped Class C-2, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic pull away from Columbus Scotus.
The Crusaders outscored the Shamrocks 31-18 to get a 49-40 win Friday.
“We were finally able to surge ahead in the fourth quarter and hold on to the lead,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Scotus is always a tough place to play and their kids always play us tough. They controlled the tempo really well, especially early on. I give them a lot of credit. It was good win for us.”
Isaac Herbek led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Gil Jenger chipped in 13.
GICC plays Elkhorn Mount Michael at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island CC 7 11 15 16—49
Col. Scotus 11 11 12 6—40
GRAND ISLAND CC—Johnson 3, Herbek 19, Lowry 7, Nadir 7, Jengmer 13
COL. SCOTUS—Wemhoff 5, Faust 15, Filipi 2, Heng 9,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scotus downs Crusaders
COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus’ defense clamped down on Grand Island Central Catholic Friday.
The Crusaders couldn’t reach double digits in any quarter during a 33-26 loss to the Shamrocks.
GICC did lead 8-4 after the first quarter, but Scotus used a 23-9 run in the middle two quarters to take control.
“We’re getting good shots but they’re just not going in. But Scotus plays good defense. They played physical and their pressure just took us out of our game plan,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said.
Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with seven points, while Chloe Cloud chipped in six.
The Crusaders host Omaha Duchense at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island CC 8 4 5 9—26
Col. Scotus 4 12 11 6—33
GRAND ISLAND CC—O’Boyle 3, Heidelk 4, Maser 2, Wilson 3, Woods 1, Cloud 6, Ghaifan 7.
COL. SCOTUS—Maguire 1, Dierman 4, Brezenski 8, Mustard 10, Steffensmeier 10.