Friday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trausch guides Patriots past Vikings; Rice hits milestone

Libby Trausch was a tough matchup for the Northwest girls basketball team.

The Adams Central guard put up a game-high 25 points to lead the Class B, No. 6 Adams Central 56-43 win over the Vikings Friday at Northwest High School.

NW coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings had to make to a decision on how to play Trausch.

“Libby is a great driver and shooter. We had to take away the drive but she was able to step back and made four 3s in the game,” he said. “With a player like that, it’s pretty much pick your poison and we forced her to shoot the ball. I thought we played pretty good defense for most of the night.”

Rylie Rice and Reba Mader each led the Vikings with 14 points. Moerer said he liked the efforts Northwest during the losses to North Platte (52-49 loss on Tuesday) and to Adams Central Friday.

“We gave great efforts in both games, despite coming up short,” Moerer said. “We just kept battling and battling. It’s going to pay off for the girls later on in the season.