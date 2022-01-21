Friday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trausch guides Patriots past Vikings; Rice hits milestone
Libby Trausch was a tough matchup for the Northwest girls basketball team.
The Adams Central guard put up a game-high 25 points to lead the Class B, No. 6 Adams Central 56-43 win over the Vikings Friday at Northwest High School.
NW coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings had to make to a decision on how to play Trausch.
“Libby is a great driver and shooter. We had to take away the drive but she was able to step back and made four 3s in the game,” he said. “With a player like that, it’s pretty much pick your poison and we forced her to shoot the ball. I thought we played pretty good defense for most of the night.”
Rylie Rice and Reba Mader each led the Vikings with 14 points. Moerer said he liked the efforts Northwest during the losses to North Platte (52-49 loss on Tuesday) and to Adams Central Friday.
“We gave great efforts in both games, despite coming up short,” Moerer said. “We just kept battling and battling. It’s going to pay off for the girls later on in the season.
“And Adams Central is pretty deserving of their ranking. They have a really good basketball team that’s going to continue to win a lot of games.”
During the contest, Rice scored her 1,000th career point. Moerer said Rice, who’s been battling a bloodclot in her arm during the early portion of the season, is very deserving of the achievement.
“That’s a remarkable achievement,” Moerer said. “It doesn’t happen too often in girls basketball and it was neat to see Rylie achieve that.”
The Vikings will play in the Central Conferene Tournament on the road at Holdrege at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Adams Central (13-1) 11 16 10 19—56
Northwest (5-8) 8 13 10 12—43
ADAMS CENTRAL—Gracie Weichman 2, Brianna Stroh 4, Briley Nienhueser 2, Abby Stroh 2, Libby Trausch 25, Megyn Scott 5, Kylie Lancaster 2, Lauryn Scott 6, Rachel Gooden 8.
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbaski 6, Reba Mader 14, Rylie Rice 14, Madison Cushing 4, Kyla Sybrandts 2, Kinzi Havranek 3.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Grand Island girls win John Higgins Girls Invite
LEXINGTON — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team claimed the John Higgins Girls Invite Friday at Lexington.
The Islanders had five champions to help them score 151 points, 48 more than runner-up Lexington.
Sandra Gutierrez (106 pounds), Sage McCallum (132), Anyia Roberts (145), Maria Lindo-Morente (152) and Meghan Hixon (165) were the champions for Grand Island.
Jasmine Morales (second, 107), Carmen Chacon (sixth, 126), Adriana Cabello (second, 138), Alexis Perez (third, 185) and Karma Marshall (third, 235) were the other medalists.
Grand Island will be back in action against Lexington Tuesday at Grand Island Senior High School. Action starts at 5 p.m.
John Higgins Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 151, Lexington 103, Aurora 80, Minden 62, Sidney 59, Adams Central 41, Gothenburg 37, Beatrice 32, Overton 23.5, McCook 8.
Championship
106—Sandra Gutierrez, GI, pinned Jordyn Kleveland, BEA, 3:13; 107—Fransisca Walsh, LEX, pinned Jasmine Morales, GI, 5:10; 114—Shania Wear, GOTH, pinned Ciena McKenzie, SID, 3:11; 120—Mae Sikes, AUR, dec. Kytzia Hernandez, LEX, 7-3; 126—Sydnie Brown, OVE, tech fall Julianna Zubrod, AC, 15-0; 132–Sage McCallum, GI, pinned Grace Wioskowski, AC, 1:14; 138—Kehlanee Bengston, AUR, pinned Adriana Cabello, GI, 1:04; 145—Anyia Roberts, GI, pinned Sara Anaya, LEX, 1:10; 152—Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, pinned Elsa Garcia, LEX, 0:43; 165—Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Thea Wahl, AC, 1:16; 185—Saphira Whitley, SID, pinned Isabel Serrano, MIN, 3:41; 235—Tia Teigre, AUR, pinned Savennah Koch, MIN, 3:29.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fourth quarter allows Adams Central to defeat NW
Adams Central owned the fourth quarter against Northwest.
The Patriots outscored the Vikings 19-9 in the final period to take control during a 39-28 win Friday.
Paul Fago led Adams Central with 19 poitns, while Jayden Teichmeier scored 11.
No other information was provided.
Northwest hosts Lexington at 6 p.m. Monday during the Central Conference Tournament.
Adams Central 7 4 9 19—39
Northwest 5 7 7 9—28
ADAMS CENTRAL—Sam Dierks 5, Jacob Eckhardt 4, Paul Fago 19, Jayden Teichmeier 11.
NORTHWEST—No scoring available.