Fullerton hangs on, earns spot in Goldenrod Conference Tournament final

ST. PAUL — Trying to snap a nearly 6-minute scoring drought and tack on some much-needed insurance points, Fullerton got the perfect player to the free-throw line Friday.
And just as the Warriors hoped and expected, Alyssa Reardon came through.
The junior guard hit a pair of free throws with 8.0 seconds left to clinch a 53-50 Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinal win over Nebraska Christian Friday.
The Eagles couldn’t get an attempt to send the game into overtime off, and Hanna Pumbtree picked off a pass just as the final buzzer sounded.
“I think our girls executed right at the end of the game when we needed to,” Fullerton coach Stacy Kramer said. “(Nebraska Christian) shot lights out tonight. They came to play.
“I think our girls kind of took a punch to the mouth, and it took them a while to adjust. They were intense tonight, and I think it took us a while to adjust to that.”
A pair of Reardon free throws and two Plumbtree baskets over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter gave Fullerton (10-3) a 51-45 lead.
But the Warriors wouldn’t score again until late, and Nebraska Christian (7-6) slowly climbed to within one point on a Molly Griess basket with 1:36 remaining.
A pair of go-ahead attempts didn’t fall after the Eagles called a timeout with 24.8 seconds to go.
“We got down about six points, and our senior Tenny (Sebek) started playing crazy good defense,” Nebraska Christian coach Erin Mankin said. “We started chipping away, chipping away. Gracie Hillmer went down there and made a good effort. We thought she got fouled. It was just a hard-fought battle in there. We just came up on the wrong side tonight.”
After getting fouled, Reardon gave the Warriors a 3-point lead and changed the complexion of the Eagles’ final possession.
“She’s who we want on the line at the end of the game,” Kramer said. “She’s shooting 80% from the free-throw line, and you couldn’t ask for a better situation at the end of the game for her to be in.
“The girls on the floor had some experience on when to foul and how to position themselves on defense. This is the closest game to the end that we’ve had this year, so I said it’s good for us to get some practice in like that.”
Reardon was perfectly calm and well-practiced for that situation.
“One of the main focuses of my game is free throws, and I really just try to strive at the end of the game when I’m put on the line,” she said.
Reardon, who had a game-high 15 points, said the Warriors executed like they needed to in their final possessions.
“I think at the end it really helped when we calmed down, slowed down and ran our offense like we knew we needed to to get the right shots,” she said.
Kramer said Reardon, a transfer from St. Edward, was a great addition to the Warriors this season.
“She has a nose for the game and a nose for the ball,” she said. “She is dependable in clutch times and is a good ball handler. She’s a good team player and a great kid. I’m glad she’s only a junior this year. She’s a nice addition.”
Reardon said it was a smooth transition to her new team.
“It was pretty easy,” she said. “The girls here made it really easy and Stacy made it easy too. It’s been fun so far.
“I like how we can run a lot, get up the floor and push the ball. I like making passes as much as I like scoring, so this is fun.”
Plumbtree added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Plumbtree chipped in 10 points for the Warriors, who led after a high-scoring first quarter 21-18 before both teams cooled down some.
Fullerton faces Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game. The undefeated Flyers won a Dec. 19 meeting 72-43.
“We had a terrible first half the first time we played them,” Kramer said. “We were intimidated, so we need to know that we can come out and play with them right off the bat. We matched them OK in intensity in the second half the first time we played them. We have nothing to lose.”
Griess and Hillmer each had 14 points for the Eagles, with Griess added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Nebraska Christian plays Burwell in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. consolation game.
“Burwell is always a good team,” Mankin said. “We have a really hard week next week, so playing Burwell (Saturday) — a school bigger than us — helps us with momentum going into the last weeks before subdistricts.
“We’ll have to face Burwell again, so it’s really going to show our character. To lose a game like this, then bounce back the next day and play even better, these girls can do it.”
Humphrey SF 55, Burwell 29
Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner helped Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis slowly but steadily pull away from Burwell for a 55-29 win in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinals Friday.
Weidner finished with 27 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds and five assists while going 12-for-20 from the floor. The rest of the Flyers were a combined 11-for-43 (25.6%).
St. Francis forced a total of 29 turnovers to lead by five points after the first quarter, by 13 at the half and by 18 after three periods.
Hannah Gurney put up 10 points for Burwell (7-9) while Nikia Williams had seven points and 15 rebounds.