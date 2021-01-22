Fullerton hangs on, earns spot in Goldenrod Conference Tournament final

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think at the end it really helped when we calmed down, slowed down and ran our offense like we knew we needed to to get the right shots,” she said.

Kramer said Reardon, a transfer from St. Edward, was a great addition to the Warriors this season.

“She has a nose for the game and a nose for the ball,” she said. “She is dependable in clutch times and is a good ball handler. She’s a good team player and a great kid. I’m glad she’s only a junior this year. She’s a nice addition.”

Reardon said it was a smooth transition to her new team.

“It was pretty easy,” she said. “The girls here made it really easy and Stacy made it easy too. It’s been fun so far.

“I like how we can run a lot, get up the floor and push the ball. I like making passes as much as I like scoring, so this is fun.”

Plumbtree added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Plumbtree chipped in 10 points for the Warriors, who led after a high-scoring first quarter 21-18 before both teams cooled down some.

Fullerton faces Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game. The undefeated Flyers won a Dec. 19 meeting 72-43.