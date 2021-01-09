GICC boys bounce back, defeat Doniphan-Trumbull

“When you do that, your offense works so much better and I thought that was the biggest difference between tonight and Friday.”

The Crusaders were locked in defensively, too, limiting Doniphan-Trumbull (6-3) to 35% shooting (14 of 40) from the field. GICC outrebounded the Cardinals 33-24, including grabbing 12 offensive boards.

“Doniphan-Trumbull scared me because we have struggled with their type of dribble drive and kick action,” Martinez said. “We missed a few close-outs where we created some plays for them, but for the most part, we played pretty well against it and didn’t give up too many easy looks. They earned everything they got, which is a credit to them.”

The Crusaders led 14-6 after the first quarter as Doniphan-Trumbull missed seven of its first nine shots.

“I thought the first quarter maybe moved a little bit too fast for our players and maybe the moment was a little bit too big, but it’s still early in the season and we’re going to take this and learn,” Cardinals coach Kelan Buhr said. “We knew that GICC was a very, very good opponent and we wanted to play well. Sometimes, you put too much emphasis on one game and I think we did that tonight.”