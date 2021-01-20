Girls basketball notebook: Goldenrod underdogs eye upset of No. 1 Flyers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit with COVID,” Kramer said. “We didn’t get all of our team back until two days before the first game, so I feel like we’re still trying to hit our stride a little bit.

“We have some new players this year and are trying to find our identity a little bit. I think we’re finding this, it’s just taking some time.”

The Warriors will try to get past the Eagles one more time and get another chance at St. Francis in Saturday’s championship game.

Conference chat

The conference tournament season really heats up next week.

Undefeated and Class C-1 No. 1-rated GICC is the top seed in the Centennial Conference Tournament and hosts either Aquinas or Bishop Neumann in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Also that night at 5:30 p.m., a Central Conference quarterfinal sees sixth-seeded Northwest travel to third-seeded Adams Central. That’s a rematch from Friday where the Vikings knocked off the Patriots for a big 45-37 road win after the game was tied up at 36.

Ratings time

It was a mostly quiet week for area teams in the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings.