Girls basketball notebook: Goldenrod underdogs eye upset of No. 1 Flyers

Can anybody slow down Humphrey St. Francis?
That will be the story throughout the remainder of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament — as well as the rest of the season in Class D-2.
The No. 1-rated Flyers (13-0) have put up at least 69 points nine times this season.
Senior point guard and Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner is averaging 27.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 6.7 steals per game.
Getting the next shot during Friday’s semifinal round in St. Paul is Burwell with tip set for 6 p.m. The Longhorns (7-9) lost to St. Francis 69-25 on Jan. 9.
In the other semifinal at 7:45 p.m., Fullerton (9-3) meets up with Nebraska Christian (7-5) in a rematch of a 42-34 win by the Warriors on Jan. 7.
All of Fullerton’s losses came in a row around the Christmas moratorium to ranked teams — Humphrey St. Francis, Sutton and Grand Island Central Catholic.
But coach Stacy Kramer felt that was a good stretch for her team.
“It shows us our weaknesses and the stuff that we can work on in practices,” she said following those losses. “It’s nice to play games and get easy wins, but it doesn’t make you any better.”
It took a while for things to start clicking for Fullerton this season.
“We were kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit with COVID,” Kramer said. “We didn’t get all of our team back until two days before the first game, so I feel like we’re still trying to hit our stride a little bit.
“We have some new players this year and are trying to find our identity a little bit. I think we’re finding this, it’s just taking some time.”
The Warriors will try to get past the Eagles one more time and get another chance at St. Francis in Saturday’s championship game.
Conference chat
The conference tournament season really heats up next week.
Undefeated and Class C-1 No. 1-rated GICC is the top seed in the Centennial Conference Tournament and hosts either Aquinas or Bishop Neumann in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Also that night at 5:30 p.m., a Central Conference quarterfinal sees sixth-seeded Northwest travel to third-seeded Adams Central. That’s a rematch from Friday where the Vikings knocked off the Patriots for a big 45-37 road win after the game was tied up at 36.
Ratings time
It was a mostly quiet week for area teams in the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings.
Grand Island Central Catholic remained No. 1 in Class C-1 while Broken Bow slipped one spot to No. 3 after losing suffering its first loss to Wood River. Hastings St. Cecilia remained No. 7 and Adams Central is still No. 9.