Grand Island boys win a close one over Lincoln Southwest

Sextro followed that up with a blocked shot on the other end.

“It’s the details,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been working on all week. The details and the small things are the biggest things for us.”

Nesvara’s free throws with 52.4 seconds left pushed the lead to 43-38 and Klemme hit two more with 26.4 seconds to go after Jared Bohrer scored for Southwest.

Sextro said the Islanders are confident they’ll find some way to win the close ones.

“Every game it’s someone different,” he said. “We’ve just got to do our thing — obviously get the ball to Isaac. But tonight we saw something different. He got double-teamed a lot, so other people had to step up. That was the biggest thing.”

Traudt finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. But the 6-9 junior — who added Kansas to his collection of NCAA Div. I offers during the week — had a much tougher time than during his 33-point performance in the first meeting with the Silver Hawks.

“The first time we played Southwest they played Isaac pretty much straight up and he had a field day,” Slough said. “We figured we’d see something different, but we didn’t know for sure what it was.