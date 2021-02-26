Grand Island Central Catholic makes second-straight state appearance

CRETE — A strong second quarter paved the way for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team.

After trailing 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Class C-1, No. 4 Crusaders outscored Louisville 20-5 in the second to help them take a 38-30 win in the Class C-1, District 2 final at Crete High School.

The win puts the Crusaders into the state tournament for the second straight season and third in four years. It will be GICC’s ninth overall appearance to the state tournament.

“It’s a good feeling and I’m just so proud of the girls.” GICC interim coach Kevin Mayfield said during the radio postgame interview. “They’ve been through a lot this year and they’ve been mentally tough against a very brutal schedule. They rose to the occasion and had their ups and downs but always worked and played hard.”

Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with 14 points.

It didn’t start well for GICC as the Lions jumped out to a 9-2 lead. But the Crusaders closed the quarter with a 5-0 run, which helped gain momentum for the second quarter. Ghaifan did most of the damage as she scored 11 points in the opening half.