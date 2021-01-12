Grand Island Central Catholic takes down York

With the continued absence of 6-foot-9 senior post Dei Jengmer, Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic has been mixing and matching lineups to figure out what works best against a certain opponent.

On Tuesday, it took the Crusaders until the second quarter to really solve things, but then a 21-2 run eliminated any doubt during a 61-43 victory over York.

“We miss a lot about Dei, but what a lot of people don’t understand is he’s a good passer,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “So we miss that element of his game when he’s in there. We’re just piecing some things around really from opponent to opponent.

“Tonight I thought we had to go bigger because they started five good length guys. We’re trying to mix around some different lineups.”

The Dukes (3-9) took a 17-12 lead early in the second quarter on a Jake Erwin 3-pointer.

But trailing 18-15, the Crusaders went on a 15-2 run over the final 5:08 of the first half and then tacked on the first six points of the second.

