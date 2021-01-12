 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Central Catholic takes down York
0 comments
top story

Grand Island Central Catholic takes down York

{{featured_button_text}}

With the continued absence of 6-foot-9 senior post Dei Jengmer, Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic has been mixing and matching lineups to figure out what works best against a certain opponent.

On Tuesday, it took the Crusaders until the second quarter to really solve things, but then a 21-2 run eliminated any doubt during a 61-43 victory over York.

“We miss a lot about Dei, but what a lot of people don’t understand is he’s a good passer,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “So we miss that element of his game when he’s in there. We’re just piecing some things around really from opponent to opponent.

“Tonight I thought we had to go bigger because they started five good length guys. We’re trying to mix around some different lineups.”

The Dukes (3-9) took a 17-12 lead early in the second quarter on a Jake Erwin 3-pointer.

But trailing 18-15, the Crusaders went on a 15-2 run over the final 5:08 of the first half and then tacked on the first six points of the second.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“They ran some good stuff at us and we had a harder time early,” Martinez said. “In the second quarter we got some rhythm and played better defensively too. We beat them to cuts instead of getting beat on cuts. I thought defensively we were better in that stretch too.”

It wasn’t just one or two players who keyed the big run.

Central Catholic finished with four players in double figures. Russ Martinez led the way with 16 points including four 3-pointers.

Koby Bales and Marcus Lowry each added 13 points with Bales also collecting eight rebounds. Isaac Herbek came off the bench to put in 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

“Isaac is playing really good off the bench a couple of times and he’s started a couple of times,” Tino Martinez said. “Marcus the same way. Hopefully we can continue to put good lineups together and can continue to build that depth because that’s key.”

The coach said Jengmer returned to practice Monday but his foot injury is a nagging one that probably means he isn’t as close to returning as he or the team would like.

Another concern came when Tanner Turek — usually one of the first players off the bench — left the game in the middle of the fourth quarter hobbling. Tino Martinez said Turek was able to walk back to the locker room without limping, so he hopes the injury just a mild ankle strain.

The Crusaders hit the road to take on Aquinas Friday.

GICC 61, York 43

YORK (3-9)

Matt Haggadone 3-9 0-0 6, Jake Erwin 3-6 2-2 9, Chase Collingham 2-3 0-0 4, Barrett Olson 0-3 1-2 1, Austin Phinney 3-7 2-2 9, Ryan Seevers 0-5 0-0 0, Bryson Benjamin 1-3 5-6 7, Garrett Ivey 3-3 0-1 7, Marley Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Joel Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Quin Hale 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 10-13 43.

GICC (12-1)

Russ Martinez 6-10 0-0 16, Koby Bales 5-5 3-5 13, Brayden Wenzl 1-2 0-0 2, Marcus Lowry 5-9 0-0 13, Gil Jengmer 0-3 3-4 3, Tanner Turek 1-5 0-0 3, Isaac Herbek 4-5 2-3 11, Brayton Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Kenna 0-3 0-0 0, Ishmael Nadir 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 8-12 61.

York 14 6 14 9—43

GICC 12 18 16 15—61

3-point field goals—York 3-12 (Haggadone 0-3, Erwin 1-2, Olson 0-2, Phinney 1-2, Seevers 0-2, Ivey 1-1), GICC 9-21 (Martinez 4-7, Wenzl 0-1, Lowry 3-6, Turek 1-4, Herbek 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—York 17 (Haggadone, Erwin, Olson 3), GICC 37 (Bales 8). Assists—York 5 (Phinney 2), GICC 13 (Wenzl, Lowry, Herbek 3). Turnovers—York 11, GICC 13. Total fouls—York 11, GICC 13. Technicals—none.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts