Grand Island Central Catholic turns back Amherst in C2-10 final

Postseason experience and savvy played out in Grand Island Central Catholic’s favor during the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 final.

The defending state champion and fifth-rated Crusaders got off to an ideal start and staved off No. 8 Amherst’s second-half comeback attempt in a 47-38 home-court victory Thursday night. GICC (21-3) earned the fourth seed and will host 13th-seeded Heartland in a district final.

Facing an athletic and talented Broncos team that knocked off No. 3-rated Doniphan-Trumbull in Tuesday’s C2-10 semifinals, Central Catholic surged to an 11-0 lead with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. Amherst missed its first five shots from the floor and had three turnovers in the opening five minutes.

“We got off to a great start and Marcus (Lowry) knocked down some big shots,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Whenever the ball goes in, that makes everything a little bit better. Our start was critical.”

Lowry scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the first 5:54 to spark the Crusaders. Teammate Gil Jengmer was 7 of 7 on field-goal attempts and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots as GICC halted Amherst’s 14-game winning streak.

Broncos coach Eric Rippen said Central Catholic’s postseason experience was evident.

“Our schedule sometimes doesn’t do us many favors,” Rippen said. “We haven’t been in these positions to be in a lot of tight ball games or be down late in the game and have to fight back, so that’s something that we’ve got to learn.

“I was really proud of the way the kids continued to fight. We got down 12 in the fourth quarter and we could’ve put our heads down and gotten blown out by 20.”

The 6-foot-8 Jengmer helped the Crusaders regain control after Amherst took its only lead of the game at 22-21 on a fastbreak finish by Joshua Klingelhoefer. GICC responded with a 17-4 run with Jengmer netting 10 of those points, including an inside bucket with 4:19 remaining to give his team a 38-26 lead.

“We weathered that storm and then we were able to kind of methodically get back down there and pound the ball inside,” Martinez said. “Our guys did a great job of finding Gil because he wasn’t open for very long, but they got it to him right away in positions where he could catch and score.

“That was probably the turning point because it could’ve been nip and tuck from there, but then we were able to kind of keep it a two-possession game for most of the rest of the half. I thought that was big.”

Also huge was a steal and basket by Lowry, giving GICC a 42-35 advantage with 1:12 left. It appeared Klingelhoefer was about to secure the defensive rebound for Amherst on a missed free throw when Lowry swiped the ball away and scored.

“Marcus has a knack for that,” Martinez said. “His dad was a coach and Marcus has been around the gym his whole life and he’s got a lot of savvy. He seems to come up with those types of plays a lot.”

Ethan Eloe finished with 13 points on the strength of 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range to pace the Broncos (21-4), who will host Hastings St. Cecilia in a district final. Amherst was limited to 32.6% shooting (14 of 43) from the floor, but stayed in the game by going 8 of 21 from 3-point range.

“Defensively, I thought we were locked in,” said Martinez, whose squad held Amherst to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. “They shoot it so well. You’d feel like you should be up 10 or 12 and they’d knock down a couple of 3s and suddenly it’s a five-point game.

“They’re just a very good team.”

After watching Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger score 22 in his previous outing, the Crusaders limited the 6-4 sophomore to six points on 2 of 9 shooting. Hadwiger was shut out until he converted a three-point play with 1:22 left.

“We knew GICC was probably going to be up on Tayje and that it was probably going to be a tougher game for him,” Rippen said. “Ethan Eloe really kick-started us, getting us back into the game and we have six or seven guys who can score and be our leading scorer on any given night.

“Tayje didn’t have it going tonight, so we had to find somebody else to step up. At the same time, we have to find ways to get Tayje involved a little bit more and he’s got to be confident in himself.”

Martinez said GICC didn’t alter its defense much, but the Crusaders were certainly conscious of Hadwiger’s shooting range and gave the defensive assignment to Herbek.

“We knew, obviously, that the better (Hadwiger) goes, the better they are,” Martinez said. “Isaac is such a good defender — he’s a 6-4 guard with length that can bother people on the perimeter with that length.

“It’s difficult to post him up as well. Isaac did a great job.”