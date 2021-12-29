Grand Island Central Catholic turns back O'Neill St. Mary's rally to grab tourney title

Every time O’Neill St. Mary’s put the outcome in question, Grand Island Central Catholic had the answer Wednesday night in the championship game of the GICC Tournament.
Isaac Herbek scored 21 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, as the Class C-2 No. 1-rated Crusaders fended off the Class D-2 fourth-rated Cardinals 58-50. Brayton Johnson also knocked down a clutch 3 in the fourth as Central Catholic improved to 9-0 on the season.
“As a senior, you’ve got to be a leader when the games get tough and get tight and help your team come out on top,” Herbek said. “That’s something we all do and it was something I was trying to do tonight.
“I’ve been told by my coaches that you don’t want to pass up those shots when they’re open, so I knew I had to take them with confidence.”
Herbek finished 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point range to lead GICC. Johnson added 12 points, Marcus Lowry had 11 points and Ishmael Nadir chipped in nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Lowry scored seven of his 11 in the third quarter, helping the Crusaders take a 40-35 lead, heading into the fourth. St. Mary’s cut its deficit to 48-46 on a Adam Everitt basket with 3:18 to play, but Herbek answered with a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining and GICC was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line in the final 1:45 to hold on.
Crusaders’ coach Tino Martinez said he loved seeing Herbek take charge.
“Honestly, I’ve had to get on Isaac for passing up shots this year,” Martinez said. “Being unselfish isn’t a bad characteristic to have, but at big times and in big moments, he needs to be taking more shots.
“Isaac was big tonight — he made some key 3s there in the fourth quarter.”
Aidan Hedstrom scored a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead upset-minded St. Mary’s (6-2). Blake Benson added 13 points for the Cardinals, including a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and cut GICC’s lead to 40-35.
“We faced two very good teams in this tournament, starting with Osceola (on Tuesday),” Martinez said. “St. Mary’s is hard to guard. They run their offense down hill, they put you in predicaments and do a good job of making the referees decide if it’s a foul or not on their drives.
“St. Mary’s plays extremely hard and when they’ve got a great player in Hedstrom — he’s had two years of averaging 20-plus points a game and shoots 83% at the free-throw line — so he’s just a tough matchup.”
Martinez said the Cardinals outhustled GICC at times.
“We were doing a good job, initially, on defense and forcing some shots that we wanted to force, but then we’d let (St. Mary’s) get the offensive rebound,” Martinez said. “They were first to all loose balls and they tracked down all the long rebounds.
“We talked about in our huddle that we needed to find the shot in flight and then go compete for possession. We didn’t do a good job of that all night — I thought we did better in the last three minutes, but we should do that for 32.”
Herbek said he was pleased with how the Crusaders kept their composure late. He said having several proven scoring options gives GICC confidence in close games.
“We have a lot of experience and a lot of people who have played varsity minutes, so it’s good knowing that if you make a pass late in the game, your teammate is going to do something good with the ball,” Herbek said. “We have a lot of confidence in each other on this team.”
GIRLS
St. Mary’s 47, GICC 44
St. Mary’s went on a 21-3 fourth-quarter scoring run to erase a 15-point deficit and beat the Crusaders 47-44 Wednesday night in the championship game of the GICC Tournament.
Central Catholic led 41-26 after three quarters, but shot 0 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals rallied for the win. GICC suffered a scoring drought of 7:19 before breaking through with three free throws in the final 1:34, but it wasn’t enough.
“We always talk about winning each quarter in every game and we did that for three quarters tonight,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “In the fourth quarter, we just stopped playing up to our capabilities and I think we gave St. Mary’s some confidence late. We weren’t pressuring them real well, not denying the pass and sagging off and that made it easy for them to pass it around.
“St. Mary’s hit a couple of shots early in the fourth quarter and got some confidence.”
Mya Hedstrom scored a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals (6-2), who opened the final quarter with a 15-0 scoring run. Alissa Brabec added 13 points for St. Mary’s, which finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range.
Lucy Ghaifan had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead GICC (6-3). The Crusaders hit 7 of 12 shots from the floor in the third quarter to lead by 15 with eight minutes to go.
“Offensively, we didn’t execute our game plan real well,” Mayfield said. “We wanted to get the basketball inside a lot. We were even floating our posts out and just didn’t execute very well.