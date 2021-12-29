Grand Island Central Catholic turns back O'Neill St. Mary's rally to grab tourney title

Central Catholic led 41-26 after three quarters, but shot 0 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals rallied for the win. GICC suffered a scoring drought of 7:19 before breaking through with three free throws in the final 1:34, but it wasn’t enough.

“We always talk about winning each quarter in every game and we did that for three quarters tonight,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “In the fourth quarter, we just stopped playing up to our capabilities and I think we gave St. Mary’s some confidence late. We weren’t pressuring them real well, not denying the pass and sagging off and that made it easy for them to pass it around.

“St. Mary’s hit a couple of shots early in the fourth quarter and got some confidence.”

Mya Hedstrom scored a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals (6-2), who opened the final quarter with a 15-0 scoring run. Alissa Brabec added 13 points for St. Mary’s, which finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range.

Lucy Ghaifan had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead GICC (6-3). The Crusaders hit 7 of 12 shots from the floor in the third quarter to lead by 15 with eight minutes to go.