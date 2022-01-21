Grand Island Senior High efficient during 74-51 of rout Columbus

“We had a great time with it,” Traudt said of Grand Island’s transition game. “We don’t typically get to play like that — teams try to slow us down and we usually play at a slower pace. I feel like if we get out and run in selective situations, we’re at our best.”

The scoring blitz increased to 22-3 on a Jacob Nesvara basket inside, giving Grand Island a 64-36 lead with 4:58 to play. The Islanders forced 11 second-half turnovers and held Columbus without a field goal for 6 1/2 minutes, starting at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter.

“We decided as a collective group at halftime that we wanted to just play straight-up man and not mess with the press or the zone,” Traudt said. “Once we did that, we really heated Columbus up with ball pressure and were sound, defensively. That’s what really got us going on the run.”

Traudt led all scorers with 28 points on 6 of 10 shooting with two 3-pointers. The 6-foot-9 senior, who has signed to play college basketball at Virginia, was 14 of 14 at the free-throw line.

“Our big point of emphasis with Isaac this week was getting Isaac to the rim and not settling for tough jumpers,” Slough said. “We wanted to put the owness on the officials to blow the whistle.