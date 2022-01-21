Grand Island Senior High efficient during 74-51 of rout Columbus

Offensive efficiency was Grand Island Senior High’s calling card on Friday night.
The Islanders shot 58.5% (24 of 41) from the floor and 91.3% (21 of 23) from the free-throw line on their way to a 74-51 home-court victory over Columbus. Pushing the offensive tempo in the second half, Grand Island tallied 44 points in the final 16 minutes to better its previous season-high scoring total by 10 points.
“We’re not great in transition against the best teams on our schedule, but we really thought we had an advantage in this game and we didn’t want it to be a rock fight,” said Islanders’ coach Jeremiah Slough, whose team had its previous best scoring output in a 64-36 win at Norfolk on Dec. 27. “The last thing we wanted to do was get into a half-court game against Columbus because they have five seniors on the floor, who have all been around for a very long time and they’re very efficient at what they do.
“We wanted to speed them up. We thought we could get some things in transition and we did a good job of that.”
Grand Island converted 15 of 23 field-goal attempts (65.2 %) in the second half. Leading 42-33, the Islanders went on a 16-0 run that included 3-pointers by Barrett Olson and Andy Poss sandwiched around Isaac Traudt’s two-handed slam dunk to finish off a fast break.
“We had a great time with it,” Traudt said of Grand Island’s transition game. “We don’t typically get to play like that — teams try to slow us down and we usually play at a slower pace. I feel like if we get out and run in selective situations, we’re at our best.”
The scoring blitz increased to 22-3 on a Jacob Nesvara basket inside, giving Grand Island a 64-36 lead with 4:58 to play. The Islanders forced 11 second-half turnovers and held Columbus without a field goal for 6 1/2 minutes, starting at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter.
“We decided as a collective group at halftime that we wanted to just play straight-up man and not mess with the press or the zone,” Traudt said. “Once we did that, we really heated Columbus up with ball pressure and were sound, defensively. That’s what really got us going on the run.”
Traudt led all scorers with 28 points on 6 of 10 shooting with two 3-pointers. The 6-foot-9 senior, who has signed to play college basketball at Virginia, was 14 of 14 at the free-throw line.
“Our big point of emphasis with Isaac this week was getting Isaac to the rim and not settling for tough jumpers,” Slough said. “We wanted to put the owness on the officials to blow the whistle.
“Last year, Isaac shot a whole bunch of free throws and I didn’t think we were getting that many calls. This year, I think we’ve been getting quite a few calls for him and he hasn’t been shooting as many free throws, so we really wanted to put an emphasis on that.”
Ean Luebbe scored 13 points and Connor Martinez had 11 points off the bench for Columbus (3-10). Sam Kwapnioski added 10 points for the Discoverers before fouling out with 6:05 to play.
Poss and Dylan Sextro backed Traudt’s big offensive performance with 16 and eight points, respectively. Following Grand Island’s theme of offensive efficiency, Poss was 6 of 6 shooting from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and Sextro was 4 of 5 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.
“When we get the aggressive version of Dylan, he’s really tough,” Slough said. “He’s done a great job for us all year, defensively. He protects the rim, he gets tough rebounds.
“Tonight, he was really aggressive, offensively, and did a great job. That just has to continue to stay consistent.”
Slough said he liked Grand Island’s offensive execution.
“We talked about being aggressive with the bounce and we really wanted to get downhill against Columbus, driving it to get better shots rather than just ball-reversal after ball-reversal,” Slough said. “For a good portion of the game, outside of a few minutes in the second quarter, I thought we did a really good job of that.”