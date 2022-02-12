Grand Island Senior High falls to No. 1 Omaha Westside

“I wasn’t too concerned about how we would respond, but it’s never easy to come off a game like we had last night and then travel,” Warriors coach Jim Simons said. “Of course, Grand Island was dealing with the same situation in reverse — they had to make the two-hour trip to Omaha last night and then come back today.

“I was really happy with our guys. They came out ready to play.”

Grand Island (10-10) had pushed its record above the .500 mark for the first time this season Friday night with a 53-41 road victory at No. 10-rated Omaha North. However, the Islanders couldn’t seem to find the same energy they had played with less than 24 hours earlier.

Isaac Traudt led Grand Island with 16 points, scoring half of his points at the free-throw line in an 8-of-9 foul-shooting performance. Andy Poss added 15 points and four assists for the Islanders.

Grand Island cut its deficit to 28-21 on Barrett Olson’s 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the first half, but that was as close as the Islanders could get. Leading 33-25 at halftime, Westside enjoyed a 16-5 third-quarter scoring advantage and limited GISH to 1 of 6 shooting in that span.