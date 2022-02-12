Grand Island Senior High falls to No. 1 Omaha Westside

By Terry Douglass
Omaha Westside was simply too much for leg-weary Grand Island Senior High as the Class A No. 1-rated Warriors rolled to their 20th consecutive victory with a 67-46 win over the Islanders Saturday in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center.
Westside (21-1) hit 7 of its first 12 shots from the floor and built a 20-12 first-quarter lead. The Warriors finished at 52.3% shooting (23 of 44) from the field, including going 9 of 25 from 3-point range.
“When you’re playing your fifth game in eight days, Westside is not the team that you’d ideally want to see — I’ll guarantee you that,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “They have a great team and in order to have a chance to win, they probably had to miss some perimeter shots. They certainly didn’t do a lot of that tonight.”
Tate Odvody led Westside with 19 points, while Chandler Meeks finished with 16 points and six assists and Payson Gillespie scored 11. Odvody was 9 of 12 shooting, including making all nine of his attempts inside the 3-point arc, and Meeks and Gillespie knocked down three 3-pointers apiece.
The Warriors weren’t exactly fresh themselves. Westside had to rally for a 73-69 home-court win on Friday night before making the trek to Grand Island to play a 5:30 p.m. Saturday contest.
“I wasn’t too concerned about how we would respond, but it’s never easy to come off a game like we had last night and then travel,” Warriors coach Jim Simons said. “Of course, Grand Island was dealing with the same situation in reverse — they had to make the two-hour trip to Omaha last night and then come back today.
“I was really happy with our guys. They came out ready to play.”
Grand Island (10-10) had pushed its record above the .500 mark for the first time this season Friday night with a 53-41 road victory at No. 10-rated Omaha North. However, the Islanders couldn’t seem to find the same energy they had played with less than 24 hours earlier.
Isaac Traudt led Grand Island with 16 points, scoring half of his points at the free-throw line in an 8-of-9 foul-shooting performance. Andy Poss added 15 points and four assists for the Islanders.
Grand Island cut its deficit to 28-21 on Barrett Olson’s 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the first half, but that was as close as the Islanders could get. Leading 33-25 at halftime, Westside enjoyed a 16-5 third-quarter scoring advantage and limited GISH to 1 of 6 shooting in that span.
The Warriors extended their lead to its largest margin at 65-40 on a Gillespie 3-pointer with 2:38 to play.
Simons said he was pleased with Westside’s defensive performance against Traudt. The 6-foot-9 Virginia signee was defended by several different Warriors — hounded the entire length of the court and double- and triple-teamed in the post — and shot 4 of 11 from the floor.
“It was really a group effort and the goal was to try and wear Traudt down a little bit,” Simon said. “When you face players like Jay Dawson from Central last night and Isaac Traudt tonight, you know that they’re great players and you’re not going to be able to completely shut them down. You just hope that you can slow them enough that they don’t go crazy on you.”
Despite the loss, Slough said the Islanders will rest, regroup and aim to finish strong. Grand Island closes its regular season by hosting Lincoln Pius X on Friday and traveling to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (Iowa) on Saturday.
“Tonight was disappointing, but overall I think we’re continuing to take some positive steps and we’re figuring things out,” Slough said. “Even though we started to wear down, especially in the third quarter, we remained competitive — we didn’t get blitzed.
“I feel good about the direction we’re going. This is still a good basketball team.”