Grand Island Senior High's Traudt tops All-Heartland Super Squad for second-straight season

Isaac Traudt has received a lot of accolades during his high school career.

But the best one probably came from former Grand Island Senior High and Nebraska basketball player Wes Wilkinson.

On one of the social media posts when Traudt received the Nebraska Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Wilkinson responded with “The best to come out of GISH ... amazing career!”

“That’s pretty cool to get that kind of recognition from a high-level player who played for our school in the past,” Traudt said.

Wilkinson had plenty of reason to say what he did about the Virginia basketball recruit.

Traudt scored 495 on a 23.6 points per game average, while grabbing 8.5 rebounds a game, while becoming the Islanders’ all-time leading scorer with 1,526 points.

The 6-9 senior also shot 85% from the free throw line, 33% from the 3-point line and 64% from the floor.

For his play during the 2021-22 season, Traudt is named the Grand Island Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad Boys Basketball captain for the second consecutive season.

Grand Island Central Catholic teammates Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek, along with Central City’s Ayden Zikmund and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Brayden Schropp are also on the squad.

GISH coach Jeremiah Slough echoed Wilkinson’s comments for not only Traudt’s play on the court but off the court. Traudt maintained a 4.10 GPA in the classroom.

“He’s going to go down as maybe the best player to put a jersey on for Grand Island Senior High and one of the most decorated ones,” Slough said. “He’s tall and skilled. For equally as impressive as Isaac is on the court, he’s even better off the floor.

“To see that journey play out and blossom in not only demanding the respect of his teammates and of the state. But to get the alumni get invested into Grand Island basketball. It’s been pretty special.”

Slough said one of the things that made Traudt a fun player to coach was his work ethic. There was a time his junior year where he pulled Traudt out of a drill and told him to take a break. Slough turned around later and Traudt would be back in there working when he didn’t need to be.

“He’s relentless worker. God gave him some ability, height and tools to be successful.” Slough said. “What he’s done with those tools has been amazing. He’s gone from being a small-town, midwest Nebraska kid to putting himself in the national limelight. That’s difficult to do and did it without going to a prep school and he was very loyal to his hometown, home school and was loyal to his AAU program (Lincoln Supreme).”

Traudt said he improved in a few areas this season.

“I thought I did a better job all-around offensively and defensively and rebounding. We saw a lot of tougher defenses this year than last year. I would drive in and there would be four guys right next to me,” Traudt said. “I thought I distributed the ball well to my teammates, leading them as a group. ”

But in order to have success at Virginia, Traudt said he needs to get better in two areas — defense and shooting.

“Those are two big things Virginia basketball takes pride in,” Traudt said. “If I can improve on those, I can put myself in a better position to contribute right away.”

Even though the Islanders finished 10-13 on the season, Traudt said he still enjoyed it. Grand Island got to participate in the Norm Stewart Classic at Columbia, Mo., where they competed on ESPNU. Grand Island was the first high school team in Nebraska to be featured on ESPNU. Grand Island went 1-1 during the two-day event.

“I feel it went well even though our record wasn’t as good as it could have been and we didn’t accomplish our goal of making the state tournament,” Traudt said. “But we grew as a team as the year went on. And that’s really all you can ask for.”

“Playing in the Norm Stewart Classic was a lot of fun, especially since we got to play on ESPN and we were the first high school team to play on national TV. That’s a cool thing.”

Traudt said he hopes he left a legacy for the younger generations and hope he made the people around him proud.

“I felt I gave it all I had and stayed loyal to the community,” he said. “Hopefully that was appreciated but I think I did a good job representing my community and the school as a whole. I’ll miss the people around here, including my teachers, my coaches, teammates and the school as a whole.”

