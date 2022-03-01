 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings St. Cecilia falls to Amherst in C2-8 final

HSC

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Grant Rossow (34) attempts to block Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger’s (23) shot Tuesday night at Amherst. Amherst beat Hastings St. Cecilia, 62-45, in the C2-8 district final to advance to the state tournament in Lincoln. (Kearney Hub/Erika Pritchard)

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

AMHERST — Home court. Home crowd. Home rims.

The Amherst Broncos wasted no time taking advantage of all three, bolting to an 18-3 lead to start the game and fending off a Hastings St. Cecilia comeback to beat the Bluehawks 62-45 in the Class C-2, District 8 final Tuesday night in Amherst.

“We knew we were going to have to have a huge first quarter against these guys and really get our fans involved, and I thought we came out and did that right away,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said.

The quick getaway came from the outside. The Broncos hit six 3-pointers in the first half — four by Ethan Eloe, two by Tayje Hadwiger and the Broncos (22-4) were off to the races — and to a spot in the state tournament.

“Every kid that steps on the court has a chance to be able to make a three and at a pretty high clip,” Rippen said. “I thought our guys did a good job of getting to the paint and kicking out for shooters. Then our guys just knocked down shots.”

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka echoed that fact, saying that was the biggest difference between the district final and the consolation game at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament where the Bluehawks won 48-35.

“Our guys, right after, said they wanted to see these guys again. ... They were just licking their chops for another opportunity,” Rippen said.

That desire, too, fueled Amherst’s fast start, which Rippen said was a game-changer.

“If we don’t do that, I don’t know if we win the ball game to be honest because they made that run in the second quarter,” Rippen said.

After falling into the deep hole, St. Cecilia found its footing. With Carson Kudlacek and Quinn Stewart hitting two 3-pointers each, St. Cecilia trimmed

the lead to 28-24 before halftime. It took another quick start, and 3-pointers by Nolan Eloe and Austin Adelung, to open the lead back to double digits.

More importantly, Rippen said the Broncos came out of halftime ready to continue to fight, continue to play defense and continue to rebound.

“They doubled us in rebounds that first game. We could not let them come in here and outwork us, and I thought we killed them on the rebounds,” Rippen said.

Defense provided the Broncos with their other key. In the postseason, Amherst has held top-10 teams Doniphan-Trumbull and Grand Island Central Catholic to 35 and 47 points.

“If we play defense the way we did the two games we did last week, we’ll be fine because our offense is going to find ways to score,” Rippen said.

Ethan Eloe found ways to score through penetration, hitting lay-ups and pull-up jumpers on his way to 17 points. Hadwiger finished with 14 and Nolan Eloe netted 12, all 3-pointers in the first half.

Brayden Schropp led the Bluehawks with 15 points while Kudlacek, Stewart and Grant Rossow added nine points each.

Ohnoutka said he was disappointed to see the season end for his seniors.

“They have loyalty and discipline and leadership. They have everything you want in leaders. ... I told our kids they should be very thankful they got to play with them,” he said. “I’m extremely proud we went from 10-13 last year to 18-8 this year and got one step closer to that goal of getting to Lincoln.”

Amherst 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 45

HSC (18-8) 3 21 9 12 – 45

Amherst (22-4) 15 15 13 19 – 62

ST. CECILIA – Brayden Schropp 5 5-6 15, Quinn Stewart 3 0-0 9, Garrett Parr 1 0-0 2, Carson Kudlacek 3 0-0 9, Braxton Wiles 0 1-2 1, Grant Rossow 3 3-4 9. Total 15 9-12 45

AMHERST – Austin Adelung 3 0-1 7, Nolan Eloe 7 2-2 17, Josh Klingelhoefer 2 3-5 7, Ethan Eloe 4 0-0 12, Scout Simmons 2 1-3 5, Tayje Hadwiger 6 0-0 14. Total 24 6-11 62.

3-pointers – HSC 6 (Stewart 3, Kudlacek 3), Amherst 8 (E.Eloe 4, Hadwiger 2, N.Eloe 1, Adelung 1).

