Heartland Hoops Classic: Link Academy bounces back against Wasatch Academy

Link Academy (Missouri) bounced back from its first loss of the season to record a 59-48 victory over Wasatch Academy (Utah) Saturday night in the final game of the 15th annual Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.

The Lions (27-1), No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings, suffered a 74-65 loss to No. 1 Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) on Friday night at Grand Island Central Catholic High School in the Hoops Classic opener. Link Academy coach Rodney Perry said he was pleased with how his squad responded to its first setback.

“The good thing was that we were able to come back and play another game right away tonight,” Perry said. “When you have a loss, you like to be able to get that bitter taste out of your mouth and we were able to do that tonight.”

McDonald’s All-American and Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh led a balanced Lions offense with 10 points. Michigan-bound Tarris Reed Jr and Trey Green added nine points apiece for Link Academy, which trailed 10-6 after a cold-shooting opening quarter.

The Lions outscored Wasatch Academy 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-20 halftime lead. Perry said the difference was Link’s performance on the defensive end.