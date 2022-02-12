Heartland Hoops Classic Roundup

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59
After trailing 50-42 late in the third quarter, Class C-2, No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull got going.
The Cardinals outscored Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola 28-9 the rest of the way in a 70-59 win during the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
Ethan Smith led all scorers with 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, for the Cardinals.
DT coach Kelan Buhr said the defensive intensity picked up for the Cardinals in the second half.
“We just started playing defense the way we know how to,” Buhr said. “We didn’t really make a lot of adjustments, it was just waking up and getting more backside help and having more solid ball pressure. The kids did a great job.”
Jaden Williams added 18 points for the Cardinals.
Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Kale Gustafson chipped in 19.
“That was a great game to be part of. Osceola is a great team. This definitely gives a feel of what the state tournament will be like,” Buhr said.
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59
Osceola (18-4) 16 20 14 9—59
Doniphan-Trumbull (19-2) 20 11 17 23—70
OSCOELA—Isaiah Zelasney 21, Xavier Blackburn 2, Kolton Neujahr 2, Wyatt Ubran 13, Kale Gustafson 19, Carter Girard 2.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Ethan Smith 29, Kaedan Detamore 2, Myles Sadd 7, Blake Detamor 8, Andrew Stock 7, Jaden Williams 18.
Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 57
One key run was all Omaha Concordia needed against Aurora.
After the Huskies cut a five-point deficit to 38-37, the Class C-1, No. 4 Mustangs went on a 9-1 run to take control in a 68-57 win during the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
“We made some little runs like that but it seemed they always had an answer,” Aurora coach Kevin Asher said. “They just seemed to hit all the tough shots when they needed to.”
Zac Kulus made two quick baskets to start that run. Then he scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Concordia pull away.
Karsten Mathsen and Quientan McCafferty added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Concordia.
Preston Ramaekers led the Huskies with 17 points, while Tate Nachtigal chipped in 12 and Carlos Collazo added 10.
Despite the loss, Asher said he was pleased with the effort and was thrilled that Aurora got a chance to play in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
“I thought our kids played very hard and at this time of year and in an atmosphere like this, that’s really all you can ask,” Asher said.
Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 57
Om. Concordia (17-3) 16 17 14 21—68
Aurora (12-10) 9 19 10 19—57
OMAHA CONCORDIA—Brock Olson 6, Zac Kulus 24, Quientan McCafferty 12, Justin Otten 4, Karsten Mathsen 13, Zach Alharithy 9.
AURORA—Chase Phillips 3, Tate Nachtigal 12, Drew Knust 5, Dylan Danielson 3, Carsen Staehr 7, Preston Ramaekers 17, Carlos Collzao 10.
Humphrey/LHF 59, Milford 44
Jacob Sjuts led all scorers with 23 points to lead Class C-2, No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to a 59-44 win over Milford.
Twin brother Jason Sjuts added 12 for the Bulldogs, who took control with a 21-7 third quarter.
Seth Stutzman led Milford with 12 points.
Humphrey LHF 59, Milford 44
Milford (17-5) 13 12 7 12—44