Heartland Hoops Classic Roundup

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59

After trailing 50-42 late in the third quarter, Class C-2, No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull got going.

The Cardinals outscored Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola 28-9 the rest of the way in a 70-59 win during the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Ethan Smith led all scorers with 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, for the Cardinals.

DT coach Kelan Buhr said the defensive intensity picked up for the Cardinals in the second half.

“We just started playing defense the way we know how to,” Buhr said. “We didn’t really make a lot of adjustments, it was just waking up and getting more backside help and having more solid ball pressure. The kids did a great job.”

Jaden Williams added 18 points for the Cardinals.

Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Kale Gustafson chipped in 19.

“That was a great game to be part of. Osceola is a great team. This definitely gives a feel of what the state tournament will be like,” Buhr said.