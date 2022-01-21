Hoops Mania returns for 30th year

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoops Mania will be making its return to local gymnasiums this weekend for its 30th year.
Hoops Mania, a youth basketball tournament for boys and girls in grades 3-8, will be played at nine locations on Saturday and Sunday in Grand Island. A total of 157 teams are registered for the event, which serves as a major fundraiser for the Grand Island Senior High Athletic Booster Club.
“There are a lot of opportunities around the state to play in tournaments in Lincoln, Omaha and all the others, so we were concerned what our level of participation would be after taking a year off,” said Brandon Traudt, Hoops Mania committee chairman. “The response has been amazing.”
Traudt said the 157 teams is the largest number for Hoops Mania in several years. Traudt added that he has been told Hoops Mania the largest non-affiliated youth basketball tournament in the state this year.
“We have a lot of new teams coming in and we changed the format to allow teams to either play both days with two games each day or play single days with two games,” Traudt said. “I think that option really helped us attract teams that we might not have gotten otherwise.”
As a bonus attraction for Hoops Mania, Grand Island Senior High basketball standout Isaac Traudt, who has inked to play collegiately at Virginia, will be signing autographs and taking selfies with tournament participants from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday in the GISH West Commons. In addition, a group of University of Nebraska student-athletes with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be signing autographs in the GISH East Commons from 1:30-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Brandon Traudt said the response to Hoops Mania from local businesses has been impressive. Tournament sponsors include: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Abante Marketing, Central Nebraska Orthopedics, CHI Health St. Francis, Cornerstone Bank, Home Federal Bank, Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, Grand Island Physical Therapy, Pinnacle Bank, Roe Buick Chevrolet and Subway.
“You can’t even put on a tournament like this without significant contributions from businesses and individuals in the community,” Traudt said. “We realize that they get pulled every which way by people, asking them to help out all the time, so the fact that they’re willing to provide sponsorship for this event is really meaningful to us at Grand Island Senior High.”
Traudt said Hoops Mania requires many hours of work behind the scenes for the GISH booster club board and tournament director Kyle Carder, but that the end result is well worth it.
“The dollars that we’re able to generate provide those extras needed for our student-athletes to compete at the Class A level and improve our ‘Islander brand,’ so to speak,” Traudt said. “It’s not just weights and scoreboards. It’s golf bags, swim parkas, Hudl subscriptions and all the things we’ve done over the years to help try to help our kids and coaches compete.”