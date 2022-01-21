Hoops Mania returns for 30th year

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoops Mania will be making its return to local gymnasiums this weekend for its 30th year.

Hoops Mania, a youth basketball tournament for boys and girls in grades 3-8, will be played at nine locations on Saturday and Sunday in Grand Island. A total of 157 teams are registered for the event, which serves as a major fundraiser for the Grand Island Senior High Athletic Booster Club.

“There are a lot of opportunities around the state to play in tournaments in Lincoln, Omaha and all the others, so we were concerned what our level of participation would be after taking a year off,” said Brandon Traudt, Hoops Mania committee chairman. “The response has been amazing.”

Traudt said the 157 teams is the largest number for Hoops Mania in several years. Traudt added that he has been told Hoops Mania the largest non-affiliated youth basketball tournament in the state this year.

“We have a lot of new teams coming in and we changed the format to allow teams to either play both days with two games each day or play single days with two games,” Traudt said. “I think that option really helped us attract teams that we might not have gotten otherwise.”