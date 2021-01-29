Hot-shooting Islanders top Northeast 61-56

Islander Jacob Nesvara finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, going 5 of 7 from the free-throw line in the final 2:03. Sextro added 11 points.

Northeast (9-4), which trailed 50-37 with 6:23 to play after a 3-pointer by Klemme, made eight of its first nine shots in the fourth quarter. The Rockets cut their deficit to 56-54 on a Pierce Bazil runner with 53 seconds to play, but Grand Island was 5 of 8 at the foul line in the final 46.6 seconds to seal the victory.

“Early on, Grand Island threw us off rhythm with a different defense than what we’ve seen, so give them credit,” said Ritchie, whose team shot 3 of 14 from the field in the first quarter. “It just took us some time to adjust to it. Once we did, we were OK, but it was too little, too late.”

Bazil finished with 20 points to lead Northeast. Connor Renard added 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 35.8 seconds to play.

Slough said it was a big win for the Islanders (9-6), whose previous eight victories had all come against opponents with records below .500.