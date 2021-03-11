Howells-Dodge hands Burwell first setback during D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – Blake Sindelar put up a major roadblock to Burwell’s path to reach its first boys basketball state championship game in 60 years Thursday.
Instead, the Howells-Dodge junior drove the Jaguars into their first Class D-1 title tilt since winning a championship in 2013.
Sindelar drove to the rim repeatedly to produce 16 of his 31 points in the third quarter and help Howells-Dodge quickly expand a one-point halftime lead into a 76-45 rout of the previously defeated Longhorns at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Blake, man, he brings it every game,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. “He wants the team to succeed. At times this year, he’s put the team on his back and he does a nice job of getting to the rim and finishing.”
Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said the Longhorns did a nice job defending Sindelar in the first half when he had nine points and was only 3-for-12 from the floor.
That quickly changed after halftime when Sindelar scored 10 of Howells-Dodge’s first 14 points. A 15-0 run turned a 28-27 lead into a 45-29 advantage with 2:33 remaining in the third.
“Blake’s probably the best player we’ve seen all year,” Stolzer said. “He’s a really good player. With his athleticism and speed, we just didn’t really have anybody who could keep him in front tonight.”
Things kept snowballing on Burwell (25-1). Howells-Dodge (20-8) started the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run.
The Jaguars also didn’t hurt themselves. They had two turnovers comparted to 18 for Burwell.
“We were gambling and we had to try to do something to try to generate momentum,” Stolzer said. “Then it escalates a little bit quicker. The score isn’t indicative of exactly how the game was, but you’ve got to do something to create chances.”
It was the Longhorns who had a near picture-perfect start while going up 11-2 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
“We were hungry,” Stolzer said. “We came out and took advantage of a couple things, then they adjusted and maybe we didn’t adjust back right away.
“But these boys came ready to play. You’re never going to question these guys’ effort. You’re never going to doubt their heart. They came out and battled.”
Jantata said the Jaguars calmed down after the rough start and tied the game by ending the first quarter with a 9-0 run.
“We just told the guys they had to settle,” he said. “We were forcing some bad shots right away. We’re coming down one pass (or) no pass and throwing up shots in a lot of contact. We did a better job of finding better shots in the second quarter (and) second half.”
Seven of Howells-Dodge’s eight losses came to Class C-1 and C-2 teams. That prepared the Jaguars for taking on a team like Burwell in the state semifinals.
“This team, our schedule is kind of built for this,” Janata said. “We play a lot of tough competition. We started this year 1-4 and these guys, give them credit, never gave up. They kept taking baby steps every practice and every game, and down the stretch we played tough competition.
“I said, hey, we’re going to have games where it’s going to be close. These guys did a good job the third and fourth quarters slamming the door shut on Burwell and finishing the game.”
Carter Mann led Burwell with 11 points while Dillon Critel and Barak Birch both had 10.
The Longhorns will try to break the school record for wins in a season when they play in Friday’s consolation game at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln North Star.
It will be the final game for seniors Mason Plock, Quade Hunt, Levi Bode, Birch and Brody Welniak.
Stolzer became emotional talking about the impact the seniors had to help the team improve from 12-10 last year, and he promised that the Longhorns would be ready for their final game of the season even though it won’t be the one they were hoping to play in.
“They were better than us tonight,” he said. “I still love this team. I would go to war with these guys any day. I love these guys to death. …
“This game doesn’t define who we are (and) definitely doesn’t define our season. It really stings and hurts and makes you sick to your stomach and makes you want to crawl into a hole. You can’t do that in life. You have to battle back and battle through adversity. That’s what we’re going to do (in Friday’s consolation game).”