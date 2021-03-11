Howells-Dodge hands Burwell first setback during D-1 semifinals

Seven of Howells-Dodge’s eight losses came to Class C-1 and C-2 teams. That prepared the Jaguars for taking on a team like Burwell in the state semifinals.

“This team, our schedule is kind of built for this,” Janata said. “We play a lot of tough competition. We started this year 1-4 and these guys, give them credit, never gave up. They kept taking baby steps every practice and every game, and down the stretch we played tough competition.

“I said, hey, we’re going to have games where it’s going to be close. These guys did a good job the third and fourth quarters slamming the door shut on Burwell and finishing the game.”

Carter Mann led Burwell with 11 points while Dillon Critel and Barak Birch both had 10.

The Longhorns will try to break the school record for wins in a season when they play in Friday’s consolation game at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln North Star.

It will be the final game for seniors Mason Plock, Quade Hunt, Levi Bode, Birch and Brody Welniak.

Stolzer became emotional talking about the impact the seniors had to help the team improve from 12-10 last year, and he promised that the Longhorns would be ready for their final game of the season even though it won’t be the one they were hoping to play in.