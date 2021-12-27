Monday's City Roundup: Heartland Lutheran girls pick up second win

The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball picked up its second victory of the season.

The Red Hornets got out to a 19-2 first quarter start and never looked back during 40-21 victory over Giltner in their home holiday tournament Monday.

Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said the first quarter start did wonders for the Red Hornets, especially in confidence.

“We came out and played well in all phases. We talked about starting fast and they did just that, both offensively and defensively,” Bills said. “We just hitting shots and that just gave the girls confidence. I was really pleased with how we played offense tonight.”

Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with 13 points, while Brielle Saddler chipped in 10.

The victory is Heartland Lutheran’s second consecutive win. Bills said he’s proud to see the Red Hornets find success after the 0-4 start. They were playing teams that were a combined 25-4 going into Monday’s action.