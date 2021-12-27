Monday's City Roundup: Heartland Lutheran girls pick up second win

The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball picked up its second victory of the season.
The Red Hornets got out to a 19-2 first quarter start and never looked back during 40-21 victory over Giltner in their home holiday tournament Monday.
Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said the first quarter start did wonders for the Red Hornets, especially in confidence.
“We came out and played well in all phases. We talked about starting fast and they did just that, both offensively and defensively,” Bills said. “We just hitting shots and that just gave the girls confidence. I was really pleased with how we played offense tonight.”
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with 13 points, while Brielle Saddler chipped in 10.
The victory is Heartland Lutheran’s second consecutive win. Bills said he’s proud to see the Red Hornets find success after the 0-4 start. They were playing teams that were a combined 25-4 going into Monday’s action.
“We had a tough start against great teams. They could have easily gotten down after the first four games but they didn’t. The kids kept getting better and kept coming to practice,” “It’s good to see them have success.”
Macie Antle led the Hornets with 15 points in the loss.
Heartland Lutheran will take on Central Valley in the championship game at 2 p.m., while Giltner takes on Ansley-Litchfield at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Giltner 2 6 6 7—21
Heartland Lutheran 19 9 6 6—40
GILTNER—Tracy Wiles 4, Reagen Thompson 2, Macie Antle 15.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Autumn Asche 2, Maggie Bexten 13, Taylor Lemburg 2, Brielle Saddler 10, Abigail Niemeier 3, Kelsey Essex 4, Brynn Saddler 6.
Islander boys open HAC tourney with victory
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team got production out of other players during their first game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Barrett Olson and Dylan Sextro went off for 37 combined points to lead the Islanders to a 64-36 win over Norfolk Monday.
Olson led Grand Island with 19 points, while Sextro chipped in 18 while Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt was held to six points, after going off for 57 points in last year’s meeting in Norfolk.
GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said he was glad to see other players step up.
“We’re starting to get comfortable being aggressive when opportunities are there and Dylan and Barrett did a great job of doing that,” Slough said. “Norfolk did a great job of guarding Isaac, after he went off on them last year,”
This was Grand Island’s first game back after being off for five days during the five-day Moratorium where there was no competition or practice.
Slough said he was pleased with how the Islanders performed, especially on the defensive end where they held Kamari Moore, Norfolk’s leading scorer, to six points on one basket.
“I thought our intensity was really great and they did a great job, especially after getting on a bus for two hours and not having practice for five days. And our defense was good day. We held their leading score (Kamari Moore) to one basket. Kytan and Dru Hofeldt did a great job of guarding him.”
Grand Island advances to take on top-seed Lincoln Southwest at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest.
Grand Island 10 19 20 15—64
Norfolk 7 9 12 8—36
GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 4, Dylan Sextro 18, Kytan Fyfe 4, Barrett Olson 19, Isaac Traudt 6, Cohen Evans 3, Jacob Nesvara 6, Elijah Garrett 4
NORFOLK—Kamari Moore 6, Chase Swanson 4, Tanner Eisenhauer 3, Jack Borgmann 8, Colby James 10, Devon Bader 2, Coleson Barritt 1, Mason Dixon 2.
Grand Island girls fall to Northeast
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln Northeast 66-6 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.
The Islanders will take on Lincoln North Star Wednesday at North Star High School.
No other information was provided.