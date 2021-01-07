No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull overcomes rust with fast start

By Dale Miller

DONIPHAN — Class C-2 No. 5-rated Doniphan-Trumbull didn’t exactly look like a team playing its first game after an 18-day layoff Thursday.

But maybe the Cardinals are too young to know exactly how rusty a team should look coming off that type of break.

Doniphan-Trumbull came out on fire and put up 24 points in the first quarter, nearly exceeding Ravenna’s output in a game dominated by the Cardinals 54-26.

“We had a long layoff, and looking back on it I think we kind of enjoyed it,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “This game felt a lot like a first game since we had such a long time off and we worked on some things. We got some shots up in the first quarter. In the second, third and fourth we didn’t make as many, but we’re so young right now we’re going to learn every single night out.”

The performance continued an impressive start to the season by the Cardinals (6-2), who graduated four starters off last year’s state tournament team.

Without a senior on the roster, Doniphan-Trumbull starts four juniors and a freshman, and its first two players off the bench are also freshmen.