Northwest finally gets a big win, defeats Adams Central

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Evan Smith said too many mistakes ended up costing the Patriots (8-5).

“We went on a stretch there with two or three turnovers in a row, and they converted on the other end and did a nice job of finishing,” he said. “A lot of those 50/50 balls we harp on our girls about, we have to win that battle. Grand Island Northwest did a great job of going after it. ...

“We go 5-for-13 from the free-throw line. So it was a combination of bad turnovers, playing soft and missing free throws.”

Northwest (6-8) had to come up with a big third quarter to even put itself in position for the late surge.

Adams Central went up 28-18 with 6:37 left in the third on a free throw by Rachel Goodon, who had seven points and 15 rebounds.

But Northwest outscored the Patriots 13-2 the rest of the quarter to take a 31-30 lead.

“I felt like our commitment to both ends of the floor was equal (in the second half),” Moerer said. “We’ve always had that defensive commitment, but I felt like we came out intending to be good offensively.”

Claire Caspersen led Northwest with 14 points and saw plenty of attention from the Patriots inside.