Northwest finally gets a big win, defeats Adams Central

HASTINGS — Northwest finally got the “big” win it was searching for.
After hanging with most of the rated teams on its schedule before falling short this season, the Vikings used a key stretch of transition points in the fourth quarter to put away Class C-1 No. 9 Adams Central 45-37 Friday.
With the game knotted at 36, the Vikings scored off of the transition on four straight possessions — three times off steals and once on a long rebound.
“We’ve been so close for so long, we just needed to break through against a really good team, which is what Adams Central is,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “They have match-up problems all over the place, they’re super skilled, they’ve got guards, they’ve got bigs.
“Our defense absolutely led the way tonight. But we played a lot more free on offense too, and we had better rhythm.”
Senior guard Shanae Suttles was the spark plug to get the key 8-0 run going. She scored six of her 11 points during that stretch, turning two steals into a basket and two free throws and a long rebound into another layup.
Sophomore Kobye Costilla had a steal and layup to cap off the run and give Northwest a 44-36 lead with 4:32 remaining.
“It’s go time. We’ve got to go, and our senior leaders did that tonight,” Moerer said. “All of them gave contributions offensively and defensively, but we got great minutes up and down the lineup tonight.”
Coach Evan Smith said too many mistakes ended up costing the Patriots (8-5).
“We went on a stretch there with two or three turnovers in a row, and they converted on the other end and did a nice job of finishing,” he said. “A lot of those 50/50 balls we harp on our girls about, we have to win that battle. Grand Island Northwest did a great job of going after it. ...
“We go 5-for-13 from the free-throw line. So it was a combination of bad turnovers, playing soft and missing free throws.”
Northwest (6-8) had to come up with a big third quarter to even put itself in position for the late surge.
Adams Central went up 28-18 with 6:37 left in the third on a free throw by Rachel Goodon, who had seven points and 15 rebounds.
But Northwest outscored the Patriots 13-2 the rest of the quarter to take a 31-30 lead.
“I felt like our commitment to both ends of the floor was equal (in the second half),” Moerer said. “We’ve always had that defensive commitment, but I felt like we came out intending to be good offensively.”
Claire Caspersen led Northwest with 14 points and saw plenty of attention from the Patriots inside.
“Her and Suttles do such a good job of scoring for them, and they do a great job of finding ways to get them the ball,” Smith said. “Our defense broke down there a couple times early and then again in the second half where they would attack and then just dump it down.”