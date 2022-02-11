Northwest grabs victory over No. 7 Beatrice

In a game that saw both teams go on big runs, Northwest made the last one count.

Trailing by eight in the third quarter, the Vikings outscored Class B, No. 7 Beatrice 19-8 the rest of the way during a 43-40 win Friday at Northwest High School.

“We started to find a little more space offensively. The shots started falling for us and our defense was actually pretty good early on, and we made the plays when we had to,” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “This was a good basketball game played by both teams. Both teams went on runs and neither team panicked when they did.”

The Orange got out to an early 8-1 lead only to see Northwest respond with a 13-2 run to take a 14-10 in the opening quarter.

Morgan Mahoney hit a 3-pointer to give Beatrice a 25-23 halftime lead. Then the Orange started the third on a 7-1 run to take a 32-24 lead.

After Rylie Rice scored, Madison Cushing hit a reverse layup to bring Northwest to within 32-28 after three.

Then Cushing sparked the Vikings in the fourth quarter as she scored eight points, including a 3-pointer to give them a 41-40 lead with under a minute to play.