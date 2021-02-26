Novinski to swim for fourth title in 500 freestyle

Jonathan Novinski has a chance to be part of history at the state swimming meet.

The Grand Island Senior High swimmer will be going for his fourth consecutive victory in the 500 freestyle.

Novinski, who attends Grand Island Central Catholic, finished with the second-best time of prelims at 4:45.38 after Friday’s action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

That helped the Islanders have a very successful first day. The boys made finals in five different events.

Novinski will be competing with some teammates in the 500 freestyle. Kai Wilson and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo will compete in the finals after finishing with the seventh (4:51.39) and eighth (4:53.02) best times, respectively in the event.

The three are part of the 400 freestyle relay with Luke Dankert, who came in with the second-best time of 3:14.06 swam in the prelims.

Dankert will swim in finals in two other events, while Sambula-Monzalvo will swim in one more. Dankert made finals in both the 200 IM (1:58.43, seventh-best time) and 100 breaststroke (58.65, sixth-best time), while Sambula-Monzalvo is in the 200 freestyle final (1:45.85, seventh-best time).