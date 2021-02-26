 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Novinski to swim for fourth title in 500 freestyle
0 comments
top story

Novinski to swim for fourth title in 500 freestyle

{{featured_button_text}}
Novinski

Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski (right) fist-bumps Lincoln Pius X's Alex Becker after winning a preliminary heat of the boys 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. (Lincoln Journal-Star/Francis Gardler)

Jonathan Novinski has a chance to be part of history at the state swimming meet.

The Grand Island Senior High swimmer will be going for his fourth consecutive victory in the 500 freestyle.

Novinski, who attends Grand Island Central Catholic, finished with the second-best time of prelims at 4:45.38 after Friday’s action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

That helped the Islanders have a very successful first day. The boys made finals in five different events.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Novinski will be competing with some teammates in the 500 freestyle. Kai Wilson and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo will compete in the finals after finishing with the seventh (4:51.39) and eighth (4:53.02) best times, respectively in the event.

The three are part of the 400 freestyle relay with Luke Dankert, who came in with the second-best time of 3:14.06 swam in the prelims.

Dankert will swim in finals in two other events, while Sambula-Monzalvo will swim in one more. Dankert made finals in both the 200 IM (1:58.43, seventh-best time) and 100 breaststroke (58.65, sixth-best time), while Sambula-Monzalvo is in the 200 freestyle final (1:45.85, seventh-best time).

The Islanders will also have a few swimmers competing in the consolation finals with chances to improve on their times. Wilson will swim in the 200 freestyle (1:46.55), and will also be part of the 200 freeestyle relay team with Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert and Jonathan Schardt (1:31.41).

The girls won’t have anyone swimming in finals but will have a few competing in consolation finals. Kate Novinski will swim in the 100 freestyle (55.12) and 100 backstroke (1:00.02). Novinski will also be part of the 200 medley relay with Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson and Ashlyn Muhlbach (1:54.22) and the 400 freestyle relay with Brennan, Wilson and Reagan Greer (3:50.16).

The girls finals will begin at 9 a.m., while the boys will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

State Swimming Meet

Grand Island results

* will swim in consolation finals

** will swim in finals

Girls

200 medlay relay—*11, Grand Island (Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Kate Novinski) 1:54.22

200 IM—22, Gracie Wilson 2:20.96; 27, Lilly Brennan 2:22.82.

100 freestyle—*14, Kate Novinski 55.12.

500 freestyle—29, Reagan Greer 5:41.01

200 freestyle relay—25, Grand Island (Ashlyn Muhlbach, Amber Muhlbach, Reagan Greer, Gracie Wilson) 1:46.77.

100 backstroke—*11, Kate Novinski 1:00.02; 17, Lilly Brennan 1:01.85.

400 freestyle—*16, Grand Island (Lilly Brennan, Reagan Greer, Gracie Wilson, Kate Novinski) 3:50.16.

Boys

200 medley relay—27, Grand Island (Jonathan Schardt, Jacob Seelow, Jordan Winton, Zachary Cloud) 1:53.64.

200 freestyle—**7, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 1:45.85; *Kai Wilson 1:46.55.

200 IM—**7, Luke Dankert 1:58.43

100 butterfly—32, Jordan Winton 57.54.

500 freestyle — **2, Jonathan Novinski 4:45.38, **7, Kai Wilson 4:51.39, **8, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 4:3.02.

Grand Island 200 freestyle—*11, Grand Island (Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Luke Dankert, Jonathan Schardt, Kai Wilson) 1:31.41.

100 breaststroke — **6, Luke Dankert 58.65.

Grand Island 400 freestyle—**2, Grand Island (Jonathan Novinski, Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Kai Wilson) 3:14.06

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts