Ravenna wins big over Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN - Tori Sklenar took over on the offense end to help Ravenna pull away for a 53-27 win over Doniphan-Trumbull Thursday.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard scored all of the Bluejays’ points in a 19-7 stretch that enabled them to take a 36-15 lead late in the third quarter.

Sklenar finished with 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, but Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said her success started on the defensive end.

“Most of her offense was actually from her defense,” he said. “She was getting steals, she’s good with her hands and then she got some stuff in transition too. Her game is more getting to the rim and running.

“A lot of time defense leads to offense, but she played well tonight.”

Doniphan-Trumbull (1-6) hung with Ravenna early and only trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bluejays (9-2) outscored the Cardinals 21-7 in the second.

“We started playing with a lot more intensity,” Maulsby said. “I thought we came out pretty flat the first couple minutes. We turned the ball over. Once we picked up our defensive intensity, we were able to get into transition and then we knocked down a couple of shots too.”

Sophomore Kennedy Hurt added 12 points for the Bluejays, who travel to Class C-2 No. 7 Wood River (10-1) Friday.

Maulsby said the win was good preparation for that Lou-Platte Conference showdown.

“I think it was good that we got to work against a 1-3-1 defense,” he said. “Going against it in practice is not the same as getting to see it in a game setting, and I’m sure we’ll see some 1-3-1 (Friday) and probably some 2-3 too.

“I saw some good things, and we’re probably going to have to be a little more sure with the ball.”

Sophie Fitch led Doniphan-Trumbull with eight points.

Ravenna 53, Don-Trumbull 27

RAVENNA (9-2)

Tori Sklenar 8-13 8-9 25, Allyson Larsen 3-7 0-0 6, Ashlyn Fiddelke 1-4 2-2 4, Callie Coulter 0-3 2-2 2, Kennedy Hurt 4-11 0-0 12, Morgyn Fiddelke 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Coulter 1-2 0-0 2, Sarah McKeon 1-3 0-1 2, Aspyn Wick 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklin Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 12-14 53.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (1-6)

Amdison Shimmin 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Schultz 0-8 0-0 0, Kendyl Brummund 3-11 0-0 6, Sophie Fitch 3-5 2-2 8, Hannah Greathose 1-4 0-0 2, Carley Johnson 0-0 2-4 2, Ariana Baland 0-1 2-2 2, Addie Fay 1-3 1-2 4, Jennifer Shafer 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Kennedy 0-0 1-2 1, Katrina Caraway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-34 8-12 27.

Ravenna 9 21 8 15—53

Doniphan-Trumbull 6 7 6 8—27

3-point field goals—Ravenna 3-16 (Sklenar 1-3, A. Fiddelke 0-2, Ca. Coulter 0-2, Hurt 2-6, M. Fiddelke 0-1, McKeon 0-1, Cox 0-1), DT 1-9 (Schultz 0-4, Brummund 0-2, Greathouse 0-1, Fay 1-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Ravenna 30 (Sklenar 8), DT 26 (Shimmin 6). Assists—Ravenna 9 (A. Fiddelke 4). DT 4. Turnovers—Ravenna 14, DT 24. Total fouls—Ravenna 14, DT 8. Technicals—none.

