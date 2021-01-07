Ravenna wins big over Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN - Tori Sklenar took over on the offense end to help Ravenna pull away for a 53-27 win over Doniphan-Trumbull Thursday.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard scored all of the Bluejays’ points in a 19-7 stretch that enabled them to take a 36-15 lead late in the third quarter.

Sklenar finished with 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, but Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said her success started on the defensive end.

“Most of her offense was actually from her defense,” he said. “She was getting steals, she’s good with her hands and then she got some stuff in transition too. Her game is more getting to the rim and running.

“A lot of time defense leads to offense, but she played well tonight.”

Doniphan-Trumbull (1-6) hung with Ravenna early and only trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bluejays (9-2) outscored the Cardinals 21-7 in the second.

“We started playing with a lot more intensity,” Maulsby said. “I thought we came out pretty flat the first couple minutes. We turned the ball over. Once we picked up our defensive intensity, we were able to get into transition and then we knocked down a couple of shots too.”