Riverside back at state for first time since 2019

A few seniors on the Riverside boys basketball team were freshmen in 2019 the last time they reached the state tournament.

A few of them even contributed on that team.

Now those freshmen are seniors helping the Chargers get back to the state tournament.

Class D-1, No. 4 Riverside (Omaha World-Herald) takes on No. 3 Loomis at 3:15 p.m. at Lincoln North Star on Monday.

Charger coach Scott Schmieding said it was a goal for the seven Riverside seniors to get back to the state tournament.

“Those seniors got a taste of it when they were freshmen and they’ve wanted to get back there so bad after that experience,” Schmieding said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work, not only during the season, but in the offseason as well. I’m happy for them.”

One of the Chargers’ strengths this year is controlling tempo as they are a team that likes to get up and down the floor whenever possible. That has helped them average 65.2 points a game during the season.

“Transition is a key part of our game. We want to turn our games into track meets,” he said. “We love playing at a high pace and getting up and down the court. We want to move quick on a missed basket and move faster on a made basket. Our kids work really hard and they get to a lot of the hustle plays. It shows how much they want this.”

The offense goes around Tony Berger, who has 564 points on the season with an average of 21.7 points per game.

Trenton Carraher averages 16 ppg. Carson Bloom leads the Chargers in assists at 79. Schmieding said the other seniors in Conner Carraher, Tristan Nolan Ray, Patrick Groeteke, Lane Swerczek and Charles Keehn have been good role players.

“Tony has been huge for us. I don’t know if there is a kid that competes harder than him. He wants to win so bad and plays with so much energy,” Schmieding said. “He just keeps getting better and better as an athlete.

“Trenton handles our point guard responsibility as he is our best ball handler and is a great scorer as well. He’ll do anything we ask him to do. Carson makes great decision with his passing and Conner brings a lot of energy to our club. And our other seniors do a great job for us.”

A key for Riverside will be trying to contain Quinn Johnson, who has put up 635 points this season and is averaging 24.4 ppg. He also has the most 3-point career goals in Nebraska history with 369, with 96 of those long distance goals coming this season.

“He’s going to be a handful. He’ll step across half court and he’s almost in shooting range already,” Schmieding said. “It’s crazy how well he can shoot the ball and what his range is.

“But they’ve got other great players that can shoot the ball. They play great defense that likes to press. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Schmieding said he feels the Chargers are peaking at the right time as they are carrying a seven-game winning streak heading into the state tournament.

“Everything just seems to be clicking right now. Our practices have been so much better and it’s been an awesome thing to watch,” Schmieding said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

