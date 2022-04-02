 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday's City Roundup

  • 0

BASEBALL

Islanders drop pair at Elkhorn North

ELKHORN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team dropped a pair of games during the Elkhorn North Triangular Saturday.

The Islanders dropped the opening game 9-6 to Elkhorn North and fell in the second game to Platte Valley 10-1.

Grand Island hosts Kearney and Norfolk Thursday at Ryder Park.

BOYS SOCCER

Vikings falls to Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest boys soccer team suffered their first loss of the season.

After being tied at 1-all at the half, the Vikings gave up two second half goals in falling 3-1 Saturday.

Peyton Atwood scored the lone goal for Northwest.

The Vikings will be back in action at Holdrege Tuesday.

People are also reading…

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwest suffers first loss of season

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season.

The Vikings fell behind 3-0 and couldn’t recover during a 4-2 loss.

Lupe Sanchez and Evelyn Poland each scored goals for Northwest in the second half.

The Vikings will be back in action against Kearney Catholic Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mavs rout Lakers 128-110 with LeBron sitting, AD near return

Mavs rout Lakers 128-110 with LeBron sitting, AD near return

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers 128-110 on Tuesday night with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis.

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts