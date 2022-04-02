Saturday's City Roundup

BASEBALL

Islanders drop pair at Elkhorn North

ELKHORN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team dropped a pair of games during the Elkhorn North Triangular Saturday.

The Islanders dropped the opening game 9-6 to Elkhorn North and fell in the second game to Platte Valley 10-1.

Grand Island hosts Kearney and Norfolk Thursday at Ryder Park.

BOYS SOCCER

Vikings falls to Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest boys soccer team suffered their first loss of the season.

After being tied at 1-all at the half, the Vikings gave up two second half goals in falling 3-1 Saturday.

Peyton Atwood scored the lone goal for Northwest.

The Vikings will be back in action at Holdrege Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwest suffers first loss of season

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season.

The Vikings fell behind 3-0 and couldn’t recover during a 4-2 loss.

Lupe Sanchez and Evelyn Poland each scored goals for Northwest in the second half.

The Vikings will be back in action against Kearney Catholic Thursday.