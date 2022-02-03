St. Paul, Ravenna advance in Lou-Platte Conference semifinals

“Clara Kunze — what a game for her to come out like that,” Peters said. “We worked hard on that, since we had a week to practice, with other girls taking it to the hole a little more than they’re used to and doing some different things.

“If Clara keeps playing like that, she’ll really help us.”

St. Paul took a 13-3 lead after the opening quarter on the strength of four baskets off offensive rebounds. The Wildcats finished with 12 offensive boards and six putbacks.

Meanwhile, Ord missed its first nine shots from the floor. The Chants played the first 10:39 of the game without a made field-goal and struggled to 24.4% shooting (10 of 41), including going 2 of 20 from 3-point range, and committed 17 turnovers.

“We didn’t handle our controlables and that’s what we talked about after the game,” Ord coach Dexter Goodner said. “We had too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds to them. From the get-go, it just didn’t feel like we had our bearings right away.