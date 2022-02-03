St. Paul, Ravenna advance in Lou-Platte Conference semifinals

ST. PAUL — Turning the tables on Ord has St. Paul bidding for a conference championship on its home floor Saturday night.
The Class C-1 No. 8-rated Wildcats started fast and never trailed during a 53-31 victory over the Chanticleers Thursday night in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals. The victory avenged an earlier loss to Ord and put second-seeded St. Paul (15-3) into Saturday’s 6 p.m. title game against top-seeded Ravenna.
“I knew the girls were intense all week,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “I knew that they wanted this really bad. I’m just so proud of them.”
Ord defeated the Wildcats 62-54 in the previous meeting between the two teams on Jan. 14 at St. Paul. While giving the Chants full credit for winning the first time around, Peters said his team wasn’t exactly at full strength that night as starters Jenna Jakubowski and Olivia Poppert were unable to practice leading up to the contest due to illness.
“They had no practice time and they just came to the game that day,” Peters said of Jakubowski and Poppert. “We really couldn’t prepare for them like we did tonight, so that probably had a little bit to do with it. But (Ord) simply played well that night.”
While Poppert produced a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots on Thursday, the Wildcats got a huge lift from Clara Kunze. The 5-foot-10 junior scored a game-high 21 points, converting 10 of 11 shots from the floor.
“Clara Kunze — what a game for her to come out like that,” Peters said. “We worked hard on that, since we had a week to practice, with other girls taking it to the hole a little more than they’re used to and doing some different things.
“If Clara keeps playing like that, she’ll really help us.”
St. Paul took a 13-3 lead after the opening quarter on the strength of four baskets off offensive rebounds. The Wildcats finished with 12 offensive boards and six putbacks.
Meanwhile, Ord missed its first nine shots from the floor. The Chants played the first 10:39 of the game without a made field-goal and struggled to 24.4% shooting (10 of 41), including going 2 of 20 from 3-point range, and committed 17 turnovers.
“We didn’t handle our controlables and that’s what we talked about after the game,” Ord coach Dexter Goodner said. “We had too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds to them. From the get-go, it just didn’t feel like we had our bearings right away.
“This was a big game and for a lot of our girls, this was their first time playing in a conference tournament semifinal and you could kind of see it. We were caught just trying to dig out of a hole and we didn’t have enough.”
Ord (15-6) managed to cut its deficit to 26-18 at halftime, but was outscored 27-13 after the intermission. Leading 34-24, the Wildcats finished with a 19-7 run over the game’s final 9:51.
Next up for St. Paul is a matchup with Ravenna, which beat Wood River 49-34 in Thursday’s first semifinal.
“It was fun to watch them play,” Peters said of the Bluejays. “They’re like they are every year: They just run around and fire 3s and they’ve got some good shooters. They probably weren’t on their game tonight, I didn’t think, as they will be Saturday night.
“We know they can play and we know they’ve got good shooters. We’ll just have to have the same type of defensive effort.”
Ravenna 49, Wood River 34
ST. PAUL — Tori Sklenar scored a career-high 28 points and Class D-1 No. 3-rated Ravenna’s forced 26 turnovers to overcome a dreary shooting night during a 49-34 victory over Wood River in the first LPC Tournament semifinal.
Sklenar, who scored 27 points in the Bluejays’ first-round tournament win, was dominant on offense again against the Eagles. The 5-foot-7 junior finished 9 of 20 from the floor, including a 4-of-10 performance from 3-point range, and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
“Tori is a confident player,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “She can do a lot of different things and when she’s hitting 3s, she’s really hard to guard because she’s quick and gets to the rim.
“When she’s putting it all together, that’s pretty big for us. She definitely gave us a spark.”
Ravenna, which shot 25.9% (15 of 58) from the field, led 24-20 at halftime, but opened the third quarter with a 12-4 run.That included seven points from Sklenar, who scored 20 of her 28 points in the second half
“We were a little flat early and we struggled and missed some shots early and I think it got into our head a little bit,” Maulsby said. “We’re one of those teams that sometimes if we hit a couple of shots early, it energizes us, but that wasn’t necessarily the case tonight.
“You’ve got to give Wood River credit. They played hard, they hit some shots and they got after it.”
Ellie Morgan scored 14 points to the Eagles (8-13). Wood River’s efforts were hampered by turnovers against Ravenna’s full-court pressure.
“We play harder when we start (pressing),” Maulsby said. “It gives us energy when we’re flat.
“When things aren’t going well for us, every single one of our kids wants to go make a play and fix it all instead of just staying relaxed and playing. Our press helps with that.”
Maulsby said he’ll be looking for a better performance from the Bluejays (17-3) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against St. Paul on the Wildcats’ home floor. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
“It’s a big deal to our kids,” Maulsby said. “They have their goals — everybody has their goals … and it has been a few years since we’ve had a conference championship.
“I think that you will see a different team on Saturday.”