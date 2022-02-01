Third quarter helps Heartland Lutheran grab win over Elba

Penny said Baker, was a welcomed addition.

“He just adds a different element, “said the Red Hornet coach. “He can shoot the basketball, he runs the floor well, and he attacks well. He is just kind of finding his feet, but he adds a really neat dynamic for us.”

Simmer said his Bluejays can’t just play part of a game and expect to win.

“If you only play three quarters of a game, you are probably going to lose (the game) on the other quarter. We have to play a complete game.”

The win was Heartland Lutheran’s third of the year. Penny said they will savor the flavor for a bit but have to get ready to play again Thursday on the road.

“Wins are hard to come by,” said Penny. “So we are going to enjoy it but I told the guys we don’t have a lot of time with two more games this week.” Penny said they are trying to get some momentum going into subdistrict play.

The Red Hornets play at Palmer on Thursday and return home to play Fullerton on Saturday.

Elba travels to Twin Loup on Friday.