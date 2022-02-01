Third quarter helps Heartland Lutheran grab win over Elba

The third quarter was the difference in the game for the Heartland Lutheran boys.
After trailing 19-15 at the break, the Red Hornets outscored Elba 21-7 in the quarter to take control during a 47-36 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Heartland Lutheran head coach Brent Penny said he loved what he saw in the third period.
“We just needed to calm down, and relax,” said Penny. “We knew the shots would fall eventually.”
And fell they did as three Red Hornet boys were in double figures in scoring. Nate Jones, and Micah Rhoades each had 11 points while Adin Baker tacked on 14 in the win.
Elba head coach Logan Simmerman said foul trouble from a key contributor led to the downfall.
“Brendon Keene, got into foul trouble and sit on the bench most of the third quarter.” Simmerman said. “It’s tough when you have a star player like that sitting out. Things get a little chaotic.”
Keene led the Bluejays with 17 points.
Heartland Lutheran was missing Garang Nyanok, their normal center in this game, but Penny said a couple of guys picked up the slack.
“Micah Rhoades had a great third quarter, Penny said. “He played great minutes for us.”
Penny said Baker, was a welcomed addition.
“He just adds a different element, “said the Red Hornet coach. “He can shoot the basketball, he runs the floor well, and he attacks well. He is just kind of finding his feet, but he adds a really neat dynamic for us.”
Simmer said his Bluejays can’t just play part of a game and expect to win.
“If you only play three quarters of a game, you are probably going to lose (the game) on the other quarter. We have to play a complete game.”
The win was Heartland Lutheran’s third of the year. Penny said they will savor the flavor for a bit but have to get ready to play again Thursday on the road.
“Wins are hard to come by,” said Penny. “So we are going to enjoy it but I told the guys we don’t have a lot of time with two more games this week.” Penny said they are trying to get some momentum going into subdistrict play.
The Red Hornets play at Palmer on Thursday and return home to play Fullerton on Saturday.
Elba travels to Twin Loup on Friday.