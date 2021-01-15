Third quarter start helps Adams Central defeat Northwest

Adams Central seemed to get most of its missed baskets out of its system early during Friday’s game against Northwest.
The Class C-1 No. 2-rated Patriots trailed 9-0 after four possessions, but the second half was a different story.
Adams Central went 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point line in the third quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead en route to a 58-43 victory.
The Patriots (13-1) were 9-for-12 overall from the floor in the third period when they outscored the Vikings 24-7. Coach Zac Foster said that all started on the defensive end.
“We just talked (at halftime) about our attention to detail and our energy in the first half were not where they needed to be against a good basketball team like Northwest,” he said. “We just thought we were a little lackadaisical and flat, so we talked about our energy defensively sparks everything we do. We just challenged them to play harder on defense, and I thought they did that.”
That paid off on the offensive end in the third quarter. Four Patriots hit 3-pointers with Lucas Bohlen going 3-for-4 as part of his game-high 15-point performance.
“We started shooting better, and it become a crescendo there, building on itself,” Foster said.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the third quarter was a matter of Adams Central doing things right rather than his team doing things wrong.
“I’m proud of our kids. We’re playing so well right now,” he said. “(Adams Central) got hot and it didn’t totally knock us out. Obviously it came close, but these guys got nine lives and we battled in the fourth quarter. We just couldn’t get back over the hump. They made a lot of shots — credit to them.”
But the Vikings are still struggling to find ways to answer big runs, especially in the second half of games.
“We’ve got to find a way to make shots,” Bahe said. “We’ve got to find a way to stop runs. They kind of stopped our runs because I felt we played extremely well in the first half. They did a good job of squelching or firing back.”
The beginning of the game saw a different hot team.
Northwest made its first four shots and the Patriots went one-and-out on their first four possessions. That gave the Vikings a 9-0 lead before Tyler Slechta hit a 3-pointer with 4:41 left in the opening period.
“We know they’re a good team,” Foster said. “We had two classic games with those guys last year. The (Central) conference title game was an amazing game, and they’re unbelievably well coached. Coach Bahe does a phenomenal job. I knew they would be ready. I knew they would be focused.
“I was a little worried since we hadn’t played in 10 days. How would we respond to the time off? That was maybe your biggest fear to have a little rust, be a little lackadaisical and have them hit shots. It was a perfect storm early.”