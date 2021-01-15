Third quarter start helps Adams Central defeat Northwest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m proud of our kids. We’re playing so well right now,” he said. “(Adams Central) got hot and it didn’t totally knock us out. Obviously it came close, but these guys got nine lives and we battled in the fourth quarter. We just couldn’t get back over the hump. They made a lot of shots — credit to them.”

But the Vikings are still struggling to find ways to answer big runs, especially in the second half of games.

“We’ve got to find a way to make shots,” Bahe said. “We’ve got to find a way to stop runs. They kind of stopped our runs because I felt we played extremely well in the first half. They did a good job of squelching or firing back.”

The beginning of the game saw a different hot team.

Northwest made its first four shots and the Patriots went one-and-out on their first four possessions. That gave the Vikings a 9-0 lead before Tyler Slechta hit a 3-pointer with 4:41 left in the opening period.

“We know they’re a good team,” Foster said. “We had two classic games with those guys last year. The (Central) conference title game was an amazing game, and they’re unbelievably well coached. Coach Bahe does a phenomenal job. I knew they would be ready. I knew they would be focused.