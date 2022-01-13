Thursday's city roundup: Nyanok helps HL boys pick win No. 2

By The Independent Sports Staff
Garang Nyanok helped Heartland Lutheran pick up win No. 2 on the season.
The 6-5 sophomore scored a game-high 27 points to give the Red Hornets a 54-40 victory over St. Edward Thursday.
HL coach Brent Penny said Nyanok played a great game against the Beavers.
“He was very controlled all game. He finished well under the basket and made his free throws. That was the most aggressive he’s been all season long and it was great to see,” Penny said.
Nate Jones chipped in 13 points for Heartland Lutheran.
Penny said it was a team win and a much needed win for the Red Hornets, especially with the Goldenrod Conference Tournament coming up on Saturday. They host Central Valley at 7:30 p.m.
“This is great. We had a rough game on Tuesday (a 49-30 loss to Hampton) but the kids came back and played well. They responded well. And Nate stepped up as well. We had a lot of balance tonight and it was a much needed. And we excuted as well, which is something we’ve struggled with. Once we do the small things well, we can be a good team. We just need to do it consistently.”
Heartland Lutheran 54, St. Edward 40
St. Edward 7 6 16 11—40
HL Lutheran (2-10) 15 15 8 16—54
ST. EDWARD—Cole Mowrey 15, Nathan Ellis 6, Payton Fitchner 10, Spencer Werts 2, Ian Reardon 7.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Nate Jones 13, Nolan Clement 1, Josh Nikodyn 7, Francis Walenta 6, Garang Nyanok 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HL defeats St. Edward for third win
A quick start helped the Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team to its third win of the season.
The Red Hornets led 17-1 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up during a 46-16 victory over St. Edward Thursday.
HL coach Brad Bills said the Red Hornets got going early and just played with confidence the entire ballgame.
“We controlled the game from the start and we just played well the rest of the way,” Bills said. “We just did everything well, both offensively and defensively. We had a nice passing game and got everyone involved.”
Every player on the Red Hornet roster got into the ball game with nine players scoring. Abigail Niemeier led Heartland Lutheran with nine points, while Brielle Saddler chipped in seven and Brynn Saddler had six.
Bills said getting everyone into the game was good to see and added that they made the most of their time when they got in.
“We got to play everyone and got good minutes,” Bills said. “It was nice to see a lot of people score. Everyone contributed which was very nice to see.”
Heartland Lutheran will play in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament, which begins Saturday. The Red Hornets host Palmer at 6 p.m.
“This was a nice win for us heading into the conference tournament,” Bills said.
HL Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16
St. Edward 1 3 3 9—16
Heartland Lutheran 17 12 10 7—46
ST. EDWARD—Leoni Jacks 2, Malaina Francis 2, Kianna Cruise 5, Maddie Reeves 5, Magdalena Kohl 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 5, Taylor Lemberg 4, Emary Rhoades 4, Brielle Saddler 7, Abigail Niemeier 9, Aryka Keiper 3, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 6, Kathleen Spiehs 4.
Southeast defeats Islanders
The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln Southeast 54-14 Thursday at home.
No other information was reported.
WRESTLING
Northwest falls to Seward 39-36
SEWARD — The Northwest wrestling team suffered a close 39-36 loss to Seward Thursday.
The Vikings won six matches during the dual.
Joseph Stein (195 pounds), Roland Murillo (126), Bo Bushhousen (160) and Cooper Ewoldt (170) all won their matches by pin, while Victor Isele (220) and Kaleb Keiper (106) both their matches by forfeit.
“We’ve had some kids that didn’t wrestle up to their abilities. We had some close matches that we could have won, but we got to find a way to win those matches,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said.
Northwest will host their home dual tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Seward 39, Northwest 36
195—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Ethan Woolard, SEW, 0:47; 220—Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.; 285—Dustin Hurley, SEW, pinned Adam Aparcio, NW, 2:56; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, won by forf.; 113—Presston Duryea, SEW, pinned Kody Kuck, NW, 1:49; 120—Cash Duncan, SEW, dec. Gavin Ruff, NW, 10-3; 126—Roland Murillo, NW, pinned Treyton Hobson, SEW, 2:51; 132—Caleb Jackson, SEW, pinned Clancy Martin, NW, 2:00; 138—Breckin Schoepf, SEW, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:31; 145—Conner Rosendale, SEW, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 2:17; 152—Eli Hiser, SEW, dec. Zach Cooley, NW, 7-0; 160—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Thunder Hayek, SEW, 1:29; 170—Cooper Ewoldt, NW< pinned Kalen Knott, SEW, 2:56; 182—Nolan Hill, SEW, dec. Nolan Moorman, NW, 12-7.