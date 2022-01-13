Thursday's city roundup: Nyanok helps HL boys pick win No. 2

By The Independent Sports Staff

Garang Nyanok helped Heartland Lutheran pick up win No. 2 on the season.

The 6-5 sophomore scored a game-high 27 points to give the Red Hornets a 54-40 victory over St. Edward Thursday.

HL coach Brent Penny said Nyanok played a great game against the Beavers.

“He was very controlled all game. He finished well under the basket and made his free throws. That was the most aggressive he’s been all season long and it was great to see,” Penny said.

Nate Jones chipped in 13 points for Heartland Lutheran.

Penny said it was a team win and a much needed win for the Red Hornets, especially with the Goldenrod Conference Tournament coming up on Saturday. They host Central Valley at 7:30 p.m.