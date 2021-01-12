Tuesday city roundup

SWIMMING
Islanders sweep Lincoln Northeast
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High swimming team swept Lincoln Northeast on the road Tuesday.
The Islander boys captured 10 events during a 106-63 win, while the girls won eight events to take a 106-63 victory.
Matthew Trejo earned his first career win while taking the 100 breaststroke (1:15.06), while the 200 medley relay foursome of Damian Glass, Jacob Seelow, Jordan Winton and Jonathan Schardt won their first race together at 1:57.55.
WRESTLING
O’Neill defeats Northwest
The Northwest wrestling team fell at home to O’Neill 45-36.
Both the Vikings and Eagles each recorded six pins on the night, but O’Neill recorded a win at 170 pounds when Fabian Acevado outlasted Cailyb Weekley 15-14, as well as getting a forfeit victory to claim the dual.
“We had missed opportunities. We had kids on their backs but we couldn’t finish,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said.
Victor Isele (195), Billy Schleichardt (285), Ben Briseno (113), Caleb Alcorta (120), Grady Arends (No. 3 at 120) and Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160) all recorded pins for Northwest.
The Vikings host Seward Tuesday.
O’Neill 45, Northwest 36
170—Fabian Acevado, ON, dec. Cailyb Weekley, NW, 15-14; 182—Servando Gonzalez, ON, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 4:56; 195—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Korbyn Grenier, ON, 2:34; 220—Salvador Rodriguez, ON, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 1:54; 285—Billy Schleichardt, NW, pinned Tucker Shabram, ON, 1:29; 106—John Alden, ON, pinned Gavin Ruff, NW, 2:46; 113—Ben Briseno, NW, pinned Ashten Burival, ON, 1:18; 120—Caleb Alcorta, NW, pinned Peyton Yates, ON, 0:36; 126—Grady Arends, NW, pinned Oliver Schluns, ON, 0:45; 132—Ty Rainforth, ON, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 1:04; 138—Anthony Miller, ON, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 3:02; 145—Kullen Cartella, ON, won by forf.; 152—Brady Thompson, ON, pinned Eli Arends, NW, 2:33. 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Levi Drueke, ON, 1:00.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hastings St. Cecila too much for Vikings
HASTINGS — Bailey Kissinger and a scoring drought in the second quarter were too much for the Northwest girls basketball team.
Kissinger led Class C-1, No. 7 Hastings St. Cecilia with 23 points, while the Hawkettes outscored the Vikings 11-1 in the second period. That led to a 42-29 St. Cecilia win over the Vikings Tuesday.
“Credit to Bailey, she just drove the ball on us all night and we couldn’t stop her but we did a great job against their big girls,” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “But we could not have the basket in the second quarter. We shot the ball well in the second half but we’re having trouble scoring for four quarters. There is always one quarter that always gets us and the second quarter was that quarter. That was the difference.”
Shanae Suttles led the Vikings with 11 points.
Northwest (5-8) 7 1 12 9—29
Hastings St. Cecilia (10-2) 12 11 15 4—42
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 3, Reba Mader 1, Alexis Julesgard 2, Claire Caspersen 5, Shanae Suttles 11, Madison Cushing 5, Addy Esquivel 2.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA—Erin Sheehy 5, Bailey Kissinger 23, Shaye Butler 5, Addie Kirkegaard 6, Katherine Hamburger 3.
Second half dooms Red Hornets in loss
Hampton outscored Heartland Lutheran 29-17 in the second half to take a 44-33 win Tuesday.
Lexie Wolinski led the Hawks with 12 points, while Zaya Stuart added 11.
Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 13 points in the loss.
Hampton (5-7) 9 6 14 15—44
Heartland Lutheran (4-6) 6 10 5 12—33
HAMPTON—Lexie Wolinski 12, Rorie Loveland 10, Kylie Mersch 4, mckenna Clinch 2, Lillian Dose 5, Zaya Stuart 11.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 2, Maddie Graham 6, Abigail Niemeier 3, Jessica Zehendner 13, Brynn Saddler 2, Paige Peterson 2, Kathleen Spiehs 2, Brielle Saddler 3.