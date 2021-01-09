Vikings escape York on Janky’s 3, defensive stops

During practices, the Northwest boys basketball team often works on getting two defensive stops in a row when needed.
That was needed Saturday afternoon, and practice made perfect.
The Vikings got those stops late against York after Parker Janky’s 3-pointer gave them the lead with 54 seconds left. That enabled Northwest to secure a 52-48 victory.
“Last year playing as a team, we were great offensively but defense we kind of lacked,” said Janky, who had a game-high 18 points. “That’s how we lost a lot of our games.
“But this year we developed from the very start that we’ve got to get stops first and then we’re going to score. Don’t rest on defense. We’ll rest on offense if we can. We’ve got to be better on defense, and it showed tonight.”
A wild fourth quarter saw the lead change hands six times over a 2:36 span until Janky hit a three from left of the top of the key to put Northwest up 50-48.
“(The defender) kind of sagged off of me, and I had confidence in myself,” Janky said. “The team had confidence in me to make a big-time play down the stretch. Then getting two key stops after that was huge for us.”
That came after Janky passed up a three to drive in to put the Vikings ahead 45-44 with 2:10 remaining.
“Really heady job getting to the rim after they got to the rim, then he had the confidence to stick a three,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “That’s what we do. We talked at halftime that today we missed a few that we made the night before.”
Then the defense came through. Wyatt Jensen was able to deflect a pass and gather the ball for a steal.
York (3-8) escaped that when Jed Walford missed a pair of free throws with 14.8 seconds left.
But after a timeout with 9.6 seconds, the Vikings forced a five count on the inbounds play, and this time Walford sank a pair from the line to seal the win and complete his 12-point performance.
“I thought our kids made plays, but I thought their kids made plays,” Bahe said. “I thought this was truly down the last 3-4 minutes of the game a case where someone made one more play. To say we made great ones and they didn’t would be a horrible call. I have a lot of respect for York.
“Credit to our guys for hanging in during a long week, a hard six days and continuing to get better.”
Northwest (7-4) went 6-for-22 on 3-pointers after hitting 11 out of 15 over the last three quarters of Friday’s win over Columbus Lakeview. But the Vikings kept battling and found a way to improve to 2-0 at home.
“Shots weren’t falling for us in the first half this time, but we stuck to the plan and everybody believed in each other,” Janky said. “No one knows what we do in practice and in the locker room. I’m extremely proud of everyone and the great culture here.”
Matt Haggadone led the Dukes (3-8) with 15 points while Jake Erwin added 11.
Northwest returns to the road Friday to play at Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central.
“It’s back to the grind next week, but we’re going to enjoy Sunday and get ready to go next week,” Bahe said.
GIRLS
York 58, Northwest 50
Class B No. 2-rated York earned coach Matt Kern’s 200th career win Saturday afternoon, but Northwest didn’t make it an easy one.
The Dukes used a pair of 7-0 runs in the first half to build up a 10-point lead, but the Vikings never let it expand much from there and hung around before falling 58-50.
Northwest coach Russ Moerer, who said he enjoys games against Kern’s Dukes because of a similar playing style, credited the Vikings for their top effort of the season so far.
“The margin happened on some of those mini runs, but York is probably going to be rated No. 1 next week – legitimately,” Moerer said. “They’re probably the best team in Class B right now, but for us this was by far our best performance of the year.
“We made them work every single second of that ballgame, and we’re getting better – a lot better – fast. They’re a great defensive team, so for us to come out tonight and score the way we did against them, we’re making progress.”
York (12-0) used its second 7-0 run to go up 25-15 and outscored the Vikings 14-9 in the second quarter. The Duke only held a three-point margin over the other three quarters.
Maddie Portwine led York with 22 points on 8-for-25 shooting.
“We played pretty good defense,” Moerer said. “Portwine is a Super State player, so she’s going to get her points. But we did a good job on their other shooters by and large.
“They hurt us a little bit with offensive rebounds, and some of that is a function of their ability to drive the ball. But, again, it was a solid defensive effort most of the night across the board.”
Northwest (5-7) cut the lead to four points late in the third quarter before York went up by 15 late in the fourth. The Vikings used an 8-0 run to get back to within seven in the final seconds.
Claire Caspersen paced Northwest with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Moerer said the Vikings’ offense has made rapid improvements over the past two games.