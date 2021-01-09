Vikings escape York on Janky’s 3, defensive stops

“Shots weren’t falling for us in the first half this time, but we stuck to the plan and everybody believed in each other,” Janky said. “No one knows what we do in practice and in the locker room. I’m extremely proud of everyone and the great culture here.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Haggadone led the Dukes (3-8) with 15 points while Jake Erwin added 11.

Northwest returns to the road Friday to play at Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central.

“It’s back to the grind next week, but we’re going to enjoy Sunday and get ready to go next week,” Bahe said.

GIRLS

York 58, Northwest 50

Class B No. 2-rated York earned coach Matt Kern’s 200th career win Saturday afternoon, but Northwest didn’t make it an easy one.

The Dukes used a pair of 7-0 runs in the first half to build up a 10-point lead, but the Vikings never let it expand much from there and hung around before falling 58-50.

Northwest coach Russ Moerer, who said he enjoys games against Kern’s Dukes because of a similar playing style, credited the Vikings for their top effort of the season so far.