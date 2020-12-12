WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Brody Arrants

Our final Athlete of the Week this week is Grand Island Senior High's Brody Arrants. Arrants was named Wrestler of the Invite at the Kearney Invitational last week.
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
