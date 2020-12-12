 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Brody Arrants
Our final Athlete of the Week this week is Grand Island Senior High's Brody Arrants. Arrants was named Wrestler of the Invite at the Kearney Invitational last week.

