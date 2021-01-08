WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Rylie Rice

Our second Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, this week is Grand Island Central Catholic's Rylie Rice. Rice scored eight 3-pointers in one game last week. Video is filmed by Josh Salmon.
