WATCH NOW: In the Hoop: Central City's BJ Blase

In the Hoop: Central City's BJ Blase
This week, on In the Hoop, Bobby Mills traveled to Central City to talk with head boys' basketball coach, BJ Blase. The two talked about Central City's 13-4 season. Coach Blase hopes the boys can bring home a district championship for the first time in decades.

