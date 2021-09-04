Bennington outlasts Aurora 55-44 in a Game for The Ages.

You have to know Aurora football to know the Huskies are never out of big plays, even with just a few ticks on that Memorial Field clock in any situation.

You guessed it. Koby Nachtigal had been piling up return yards all first half and all it took was those 7 seconds for the junior speedster to return the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for the score.

Aurora converted the double PAT and Bennington's lead was cut to 35-22 at the half. Would that shocking kick return touchdown right before halftme affect the Badgers coming out for the 2nd half?

I think it did.

Aurora took the 3rd quarter kickoff and promptly marched 11 plays, culminating with a 5 yard Mack Owens touchdown run, his first carry since early in the contest. The Huskies again converted the double PAT and suddenly Kyle Peterson’s boys were down just 35-30.

Both defenses did stiffen after that, but Aurora, who had been outgained in the first half by Bennington’s Dylan Mostek himself (190 to 112), were now back in the thick of it. That’s Aurora football. Always has been.

Bennington had to answer entering the 4th and money quarter and the great Dylan Mostek and the Badger offensive line took care of that just 25 seconds deep into the 4th stanza.