Bobby Mills (1000 Yard Guy) 2022 All-State Football Teams

I will make this brief. Choosing All-State Football Teams is one of the toughest, yet most satisfying projects I undertake on a yearly basis. I do realize that an 11-Man All-State Football team should have 11 slots. The 8-Man version….Eight.

In recent years, the few that choose these mythical squads have added a place kicker and athlete to the offense and a punter and athlete slot to the defense.

My rule for choosing these teams is this. I know choices have to be made, but I will NEVER leave a deserving athlete (in my opinion) off on my All-State teams. The end product of my All-State teams still represents a very Elite percentage of the entire Nebraska High School Football player population in each class.

I offer my sincere congratulations to each and every player on these Class by Class Teams. You are truly deserving of this honor!

Class A 2022 All-State Teams

Class A Offense

QB - Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-3, 200, Senior

RB - Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 190, Senior

RB - Te’Shaun Porter-Omaha North, 6-o, 200, Senior

RB - Charmar Brown-Creighton Prep, 6-0, 205, Senior

WR - Dae’vonn Hall-Bellevue West, 6-2, 175, Junior

WR - Isaiah McMorris-Bellevue West, 6-0, 175, Junior

OL - Mason Goldman, Gretna, 6-6, 240, Senior

OL - Sam Sledge-Creighton Prep, 6-5, 270, Senior

OL - Gunnar Gottula-Lincoln Southeast, 6-6, 265, Senior

OL - Payton McDonald-Omaha Westside, 6-2, 312, Senior

OL - Noah Bustard-Elkhorn South, 6-2, 220, Senior

OL - Max Hogan-Millard North, 6-2, 280, Senior

ATH - Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-3, 190, Junior

PK - Tristan Alvano-Omaha Westside, 6-2, 185, Senior

Class A Defense

DL - Maverick Noonan-Elkhorn South, 6-4, 240, Senior

DL - Lance Rucker-Millard South, 6-3, 205, Senior

DL - Korver Demma-Gretna, 6-3, 230, Senior

DL - Tyson Terry-Omaha North, 6-3, 285, Sophomore

LB - Max Buettenback-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 205, Senior

LB - Ezra Vedral-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB - Jace Chrisman-Grand Island, 6-1, 195, Senior

LB - Ethan Stuhr-Gretna, 6-2, 200, Senior

LB - Curt Cubrich-Omaha Westside, 5-11, 190, Senior

DB - Colton Marsh-Grand Island, 6-0, 155, Senior

DB - Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 188, Junior

DB - Blayke Moore-Gretna, 6-2, 200, Senior

ATH - Kolton Tilford-North Platte, 5-9, 165, Senior

Punt - Simon McClannan-Millard South, 6-0, 160, Senior

Class B 2022 All-State Teams

Class B Offense

QB - Trey Bird-Bennington, 6-0, 170, Senior

RB - Jack Garcia-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 190, Senior

RB - Sebastian Boyle-Scottsbluff, 5-11, 195, Junior

RB - Nick Colvert-Bennington, 5-7, 160, Senior

WR - Isaac Conner-Bennington, 6-1, 195, Senior

TE - Cooper Skrobecki-Waverly, 6-2, 210, Senior

OL - Aidan Betz-Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Senior

OL - Brock Knutson-Scottsbluff, 6-7, 295, Senior

OL - Sal Nacerelli-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 270, Senior

OL - Barrett Walker-Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, 270, Senior

OL - Sam Thomas-Elkhorn North, 6-5, 285, Junior

ATH - Josh Basilevac-Elkhorn North, 6-3, 210, Senior

ATH - Austin Payne-Grand Island Northwest, 6-3, 210, Senior

PK - Vaughn Anderson-Bennington, 5-8, 140, Senior

Class B Defense

DL - Weston Heinemann-Bennington, 6-4, 215, Senior

DL - Victor Isele-Grand Island Northwest, 6-3, 230, Senior

DL - Ethan Nguyen-Bennington, 6-2, 255, Senior

LB - Owen Brennan-Omaha Gross, 5-9, 170, Senior

LB - Charlie Johnson-Waverly, 5-9, 185, Senior

LB - Dalton Snodgrass-York, 6-2, 225, Senior

LB - Joshiah Mobley-Scottsbluff, 6-1, 190, Senior

LB - Kyler Lauridsen-Bennington, 5-9, 145, Bennington

DB - Wyatt Archer-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 5-10, 180, Senior

DB - Kalen Knott-Seward, 5-10, 175, Senior

DB - Preston Harms-Waverly, 5-11, 170, Senior

DB - KJ Schenck-Elkhorn High, 5-9, 175, Senior

ATH - Gunnar Lym-Bennington, 6-0, 155, Senior

Punt - McCoy Holtam-Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 200, Senior

Class C-1 2022 All-State Teams

Class C-1 Offense

QB - Abram Scholting Pierce 6-0, 185, Senior

RB - Carlos Collazo Aurora, 5-9, 190, Senior

RB - Keenan Valverde Pierce 5-8, 155, Junior

RB - Hyatt Collins Adams Central, 5-10, 200, Senior

TE - Ben Brahmer-Pierce - 6-6, 215, Senior

WR- Carsen Staehr-Aurora - 6-0, 165, Senior

WR- Ashton Gragg - Central City, 6-3, 185, Senior

OL - Jack Allen-Aurora, 6-2, 250, Senior

OL - Carter Meier-Pierce, 6-1, 260, Senior

OL - Braxton Buck-Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10, 230, Senior

OL - Eli Kehler-McCook, 5-11, 255, Senior

OL - Cael Dembinski-Douglas County West, 6-5, 250, Senior

ATH - Jared Kuhl-Platteview, 6-0, 160, Senior

PK - Brady McGill-Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 200, Junior

Class C-1 Defense

DL - Leighton Weber-Adams-Adams Central, 6-3, 220, Senior

DL - Jack Roberts-Boone Central, 6-2, 190, Senior

DL - Kellen Peterson-Aurora, 6-2, 225, Junior

DL - Dawson Raabe-Pierce, 6-0, 295, Senior

LB - Landon Ternus-Columbus Lakeview, 5-11, 210, Senior

LB - Hank Hudson-Boone Central, 6-1, 220, Junior

LB - Korvin Fritz-Pierce, 5-11, 165, Junior

LB - Eli Boryca-Cozad, 5-11, 200, Senior

DB - Thomas Spears-Ashland-Greenwood, 5-7, 170, Sophomore

DB - Parker Borer-Boone Central, 5-10, 175, Junior

DB - Adam Dugger-McCook, 6-1, 180, Senior

DB - Drew Knust-Aurora, 6-0, Senior

ATH - Jacob Gomez-Wilson-McCook, 5-7, 145, Senior

Punt - Nathan Reynolds-Broken Bow, 6-0, 165, Senior

Class C-2 2022 All-State Teams

Class C-2 Offense

QB - Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-1, 185, Senior

RB - Trent McCain-Ord, 5-11, 175, Junior

RB - Quentin Morris-Centura, 5-9, 170, Senior

RB - Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 195, Senior

TE - Jonny Puetz-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-2, 180, Senior

WR - Kade McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 210, Senior

WR - Cooper Butler-Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-10, 185, Senior

OL - Nolan Fennessy-Norfolk Catholic, 6-3, 245, Junior

OL - Sam Boettcher-Ord, 6-2, 220, Senior

OL - Clay Hedges-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 240, Junior

OL - Eli Hinz-Battle Creek, 6-5, 240, Senior

ATH - Hayden Frank-Malcolm, 6-2, 195, Senior

PK - Seth Stowell-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-4, 170, Senior

Class C-2 Defense

DL - Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 245, Senior

DL - JT Brands, Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 260, Junior.

DT - Jay Steffen-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-10, 260, Senior

LB - Trent Uhlir-Battle Creek - 6-1, 220, Junior

LB - Zach Krajicek-Yutan, 5-8, 185, Senior

LB - Brandon Kollars-Norfolk Catholic - 5-10, 185, Junior

LB - Ryan Gabriel-Ord, 6-2, 230, Senior

LB - Garrett Hoefs-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-2, 200, Senior

DB - Mason Timmerman-Norfolk Catholic, 5-9, 155, Senior

DB - Carson Arens-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-2, 180, Senior

DB - Boden Obst-Battle Creek, 5-11, 180, Senior

ATH- Hayden Umble-Mitchell, 5-11, 200, Senior

Punt- Jackson Bernecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-5, 200, Senior

Class D-1 (Eight Man) All-State Teams

Class D-1 Offense

QB - Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 185, Senior

RB - Kyle Kasik-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-10, 180, Senior

RB - Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9, 175, Senior

RB - Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats, 6-1, 175, Junior

WR - Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-2, 190, Junior

OL - David Lozano-Riverside, 5-9, 225, Senior

OL - Alex Noyd, Cross County, 5-11, 215, Junior

OL - Sam Clements-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-1, 220, Junior

OL - Korbin Lemberg-Clarkson-Leigh, 6-2, 290, Sophomore

ATH - Breckan Schluter-Exeter/Milligan-Friend, 5-11, 180, Junior

ATH - Becker Pohlman-Stanton, 6-0, 195, Sophomore

Class D-1 Defense

DL - Jackson Koehn-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-11, 195, Senior

DL - Brecken Erickson-North Platte St. Pats, 6-3, 215, Junior

DL - Sam Scholz-North Platte St. Pats, 5-11, 240, Senior

LB - Gunner Mumford-Thayer Central, 6-0, 185, Senior

LB - Drew Beeson-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-10, 190, Senior

LB - Coy Johnston-Sandhills Valley, 6-1, 180, Senior

LB - Sutton Ehlers-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-3, 180, Senior

DB - Saylor Rhodes-Weeping Water, 5-10, 160, Junior

DB - Trevor Thomson-Summerland, 5-9, 175, Senior

ATH- Carter Ruse-Freeman, 6-3, 200, Senior

Punt- Quinton Heineman-Pender, 5-10, 165, Senior

Class D-2 (Eight Man) All-State Teams

Class D-2 Offense

QB - Keynan Gaston-Hitchcock County, 5-11, 192, Senior

RB - Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge, 6-3, 185, Senior

RB - Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield, 5-8, 150, Junior

RB - Zander Wolf-Central Valley, 5-11, 185, Senior

RB - Corbin Horner-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 180, Senior

WR -Carter Nelson-Ainsworth, 6-5, 215, Junior

OL - Ian Kuchar-Bloomfield, 6-0, 190, Senior

OL - Tanner Bolte-BDS, 6-0, 245, Junior

OL - Keean Benson-Central Valley, 6-0, 220, Senior

Punt- Brady Cook-Fullerton, 5-11, 180, Senior

ATH - Jack Wemhoff-Elgin Public/Pope John, 5-9, 190, Senior

ATH -Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 5-10, 180, Senior

Class D-2 Defense

DL - Aandy Dominguez-Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 205, Junior

DL - Zeb Wilde-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 210, Junior

DL - Joe Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 195, Junior

LB - Ty Landers-Central Valley, 5-8, 160, Senior

LB - Easton Weber, BDS, 5-11, 200, Senior

LB - Jestin Bayer-Howells-Dodge, 5-10, 195, Senior

LB - Keegan Shuler-Hitchcock County, 6-0, 218, Senior

DB - Tanner Frahm-Plainview, 5-7, 175, Senior

DB - Kolyn Gaston-Hitchcock County, 6-0, 187, Senior

DB - Gage Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-1, 165, Freshman

ATH - Krayton Kucera-Lawrence-Nelson, 5-11, 180, Senior

ATH - Ethan Latta-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 150, Freshman