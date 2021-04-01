Bosselman winner puts together big year

“He’s had issues in races, but always managed to come back and perform well. He’s training amazing right now and he really likes this track.”

Heading into the Dubai World Cup, Sleepy Eyes Todd had won eight of 17 career races at 13 different tracks from 6 1-2 furlongs to 1 1-2 miles on dirt and on turf.

Things didn’t go well for him there and he finished 10th out of the 12 horses that went to the post.

“He only had one or two horses beat all the way,” said Anderson, who was a long-time jockey himself. “But he never dropped in or saved any ground. I don’t know if that were his instructions, but he was five or six wide almost the whole trip. That’s a lot of ground to give up going that far.”

It’s still been a profitable venture for Sleepy Eyes Todd’s connections. In 2021 alone, he’s won $1,145,000 even though he hasn’t won any of his three races.

His lifetime earnings stand at $1,889,925..

“To come from winning the Bosselman and going around the world basically,” Schoepf said. “It’s unbelievable what he’s done. He didn’t have a very good trip (Saturday) though. He was on the outside and running wide the whole race. That didn’t help him much.”