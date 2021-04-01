 Skip to main content
Bosselman winner puts together big year
Bosselman winner puts together big year

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Fonner Park racing secretary Doug Schoepf and assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson are starting to rev up the recruitment process for the 2021 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes.

The annual race will take place this year on April 24, so Anderson said he’s in the process of getting ext messages sent out to trainers who might be interested in participating in the $75,000 race.

He will surely get some interest from some of those trainers, but it’s unlikely we’ll see another horse like Sleepy Eyes Todd coming to Fonner Park.

The Kentucky-bred son of Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom came to Fonner for the Bosselman last year as a 4-year-old with some nice wins under his belt.

He left as an easy five-length winner over a couple of tough horses owned and trained by Marissa Black, Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, who finished second and third.

“I knew he was good enough that for here he was one of the top contenders,” Anderson said. “But I didn’t realize he was going to turn out to be as good as he has. It was really kind of a feather in our cap for him to come here and run in the Bosselman.”

Schoepf echoed those sentiments.

“He was a nice horse,” Schoepf said. “But you sure didn’t think he’d turn out the way he did.”

What Sleepy Eyes Todd — who was bought as a weanling for $9,000 at; the 2016 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale — has done is he’s taken trainer Miguel Angel Silva for the ride of his life.

Silva, a 45-year-old native of Mexico City, took Sleepy Eyes Todd from Fonner Park to Lone Star Park where he finished second in the Lone Star Mile Stakes.

Then it was on to the Charlestown Classic Stakes where he won the Grade 2 $600,000 Charlestown Classic.

And next it was on to Santa Anita where he was fifth in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes/

And then Keeneland and a win in the Lafayette Stakes.

Gulf Stream Park was next and a win in the Grade 3 $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes.

He stayed at Gulfstream for the Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational. His fourth-place finish there was worth $146,000.

But Silva’s journey was just getting started.

In February, Sleepy Eyes Todd was shipped overseas for the $20 million Grade 1 Saudi Cup. The fifth-place finish there earned the connections another big payday.

Sleepy Eyes Todd finished his journey this past weekend in the $12 million Grade 1 Dubai World Cup

“He tries his eyeballs out every time,” Silva told Tamarkuz Media. “He’s a hard-working horse who’s always the underdog and we just love him.

“He’s had issues in races, but always managed to come back and perform well. He’s training amazing right now and he really likes this track.”

Heading into the Dubai World Cup, Sleepy Eyes Todd had won eight of 17 career races at 13 different tracks from 6 1-2 furlongs to 1 1-2 miles on dirt and on turf.

Things didn’t go well for him there and he finished 10th out of the 12 horses that went to the post.

“He only had one or two horses beat all the way,” said Anderson, who was a long-time jockey himself. “But he never dropped in or saved any ground. I don’t know if that were his instructions, but he was five or six wide almost the whole trip. That’s a lot of ground to give up going that far.”

It’s still been a profitable venture for Sleepy Eyes Todd’s connections. In 2021 alone, he’s won $1,145,000 even though he hasn’t won any of his three races.

His lifetime earnings stand at $1,889,925..

“To come from winning the Bosselman and going around the world basically,” Schoepf said. “It’s unbelievable what he’s done. He didn’t have a very good trip (Saturday) though. He was on the outside and running wide the whole race. That didn’t help him much.”

Things just fell in place last year for Sleepy Eyes Todd to come to the Bosselman. WIth the pandemic going on, there weren’t many tracks running so the options were limited.

“We were lucky to get him,” Schoepf said. “There wasn’t a lot of racing going on. And Miguel Silva was lucky enough to bring him here. The way it turned out, it was a heck of a story for Fonner Park.”

Anderson said he thinks it’s possible Sleepy Eyes Todd would have come to Grand Island even if last year and been a normal racing season.

“It’s hard to tell because Silva moves all over and he doesn’t mind going from track to track and picking out a spot likes,” he said. “You can see this horse has kind of moved around. Silva enjoys doing that I think.”

But that was then. This is now. Before long, Anderson and Schoepf will start getting a feeling about who might be arriving for the 2021 edition of the Bosselman.

“Hopefully we get another good field this year,” Anderson said. “He showed what kind of horse he was, the way he ran and the way he won.”

Hoofprints

— Friday’s nine-race card begins at 3 p.m.

— The carry over for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is $36,332.

— After two wins on Sunday, jockey Armando Martinez now has 1,997 for his career. He’ll have a good chance to hit that 2,000-win mark this weekend. Martinez is scheduled to ride eight races on Friday and nine of the 10 races on Saturday.

— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour is back Friday at Fonner Park. Fans can get a $5 bet voucher, two beers and a piece of pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Friday Fonner Park Entries

Friday

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Buckshot Pete (Ramos) 124 10-1

2, Ollie’s Papa’s Boy (Eads) 124 6-1

3, Bear Me a Moment (Ziegler) 124 8-1

4, If the Boot Fits (Olesiak) 124 3-1

5, Brave Rifle (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Up Time (Herman) 124 5-2

7, Clark’s Code (Haar) 124 6-1

Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Honor Girl Miss (Martinez) 124 7-2

2, Dreamingndiamonds (Eads) 124 6-1

3, Queen Lana (Ramos) 124 8-1

4, Inthemistymoonlite (Bethke) 124 6-1

5, D L’s Girl (Fackler) 124 10-1

6, Zipporah (Olesiak) 124 5-2

7, Awesome Valentina (Haar) 124 3-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, El Diablo Grande (Bethke) 124 5-2

2, Astute Warrior (Eads) 124 12-1

3, He’s a Lady Tamer (Ziegler) 124 6-1

4, Gone Preachin (Olesiak) 124 7-2

5, Nattytyme (Martinez) 124 8-1

6, Faithful Neighbor (Ramos) 124 9-2

7, Bumpy Game (Haar) 124 10-1

8, Hot Blooded Song (Fackler) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Prince B (Ziegler) 124 6-1

2, Firm Justice (Pusac) 124 20-1

3, Pickles N Me (Olesiak) 124 5-2

4, Kamikaze Judge (Haar) 120 12-1

5, P R Why Not (Eads) 124 4-1

6, I B Handsome (Luark) 124 5-1

7, Thunderstormacomin (Martinez) 120 15-1

8, Crazy Steele (Herman) 124 12-1

9, P R Streakin (Fackler) 124 8-1

10, Handy Hannon (McNeil) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Jakealina, Ramos (Bolinger) 124 12-1

2, Swingin Doors (Luark) 124 8-1

3, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 4-1

5, Pharaoh’s Daughter (McNeil) 124 7-2

6, Five Roses Luna (Fackler) 124 5-2

7, Run for Randy (Eads) 124 10-1

8, Dixie Trixie (Pusac) 124 20-1

9, Lynne T (Bethke) 124 15-1

10, Tourist Like Me (Ziegler) 124 25-1

Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Put Sarah On (Martinez) 124 7-2

2, Dame Dangerous (Ziegler) 124 10-1

3, Lil Miss de Buy (Ramos) 124 12-1

4, Witchy Windsor (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Shiverhertimbers (Luark) 124 9-2

6, T. P. Right Lane (McNeil) 124 6-1

7, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 124 5-2

8, S C Angel (Eads) 124 10-1

9, Miss Ellie’s Girl (Herman) 124 15-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Happy Issue (Ziegler) 124 20-1

2, Holiday Clover (McNeil) 124 4-1

3, Love Not War (Fackler) 124 5-1

4, Dusty Sky (Olesiak) 124 15-1

5, Pure Brightness (Haar) 124`5-2

6, Deja Sue (Pusac) 124 12-1

7, Louise the Laser (Martinez) 124 8-1

8, Fancy Stockings (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Nurse List (Eads) 124 12-1

10, Sassy Seta (Herman) 124 8-1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Distinct Approval (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Taylor’s Beauty (Herman) 124 12-1

3, Charm and Sarcasm (Eads) 120 10-1

4, Giggles and Smoke (Fackler) 124 10-1

5, Dirty Dixie Road (Olesiak) 124 9-2

6, Dabblin Channel (Ramos) 124 15-1

7, Ryrysweetie (Bethke) 124 7-2

8, Diva’s Diva (Pusac) 124 8-1

9, U S S Lois (Haar) 124 5-2

Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Silent Surprise, Haar, Rushton, 124, 12-1

2, Diamonds N Spurs, Ramos, Mitchell, 124, 4-1

3, Between the Buoys, Herman, Young, 124, 12-1

4, Muwaan Mat, Luark, Thompson, 124, 8-1

5, Darling Girl, McNeil, Mitchell, 124, 15-1

6, Lilfeatheredindian, Bethke, Bethke, 124, 5-1

7, Violent Fit, Fackler, Foley, 124, 6-1

8, Dixie Cat, Olesiak, Anderson, 124, 10-1

9, Cline Time, Eads, Compton, 124, 3-1

10, Herecitykitty, Ziegler, Rivera, 124, 10-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4 If the Boot Fits - Ran a strong race against Crow Mountain in latest.

2, No. 5 Brave Rifle - A better break would improve his win chances.

3, No. 2 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy - Has split decisions with top choice this meet.

Race 2

1, No. 7 Awesome Valentina - Won with ease on 2/26.

2, No. 6 Zipporah - Chances were blown at the break last race.

3, No. 3 Queen Lana - She’s been away from the races for a long time, but was talented in 2019.

Race 3

1, No. 1 El Diablo Grande - Ran like gangbusters in 2021 debut, choice to repeat today.

2, No. 4 Gone Preachin - Hard knocker is 14 for 16 in the money in Fonner starts.

3, No. 8 Hot Blooded Song - Didn’t appear interested last week, might bounce back in here.

Race 4

1, No. 3 Pickles N Me - Flattered by Report to Duty’s next race.

2, No. 4 Kamikaze Judge - May foal not yet 3-years-old, but makes first start for hot Black barn.

3, No. 6 I B Handsome - No excuse for low odds loss on 3/19.

Race 5

1, No. 5 Pharaoh’s Daughter - Big mare was gobbling up ground in the stretch on 3/19.

2, No. 3 Lasting Influence - Was well backed in career debut, may enjoy more ground.

3, No. 4 Magic in a Hat - Third time off layoff.

Race 6

1, No. 7 Distinct Flirt - Bethke-trainee has been very busy as she makes fifth start of the meet here.

2, No. 1 Put Sarah On - Ran behind two tough ladies on 2/28.

3, No. 2 Done Dangerous - Drops in class, could score at a price.

Race 7

1, No. 7 Louise the Laser - Willing to over look last race debacle.

2, No. 10 Sassy Seta - Draws outside other speed.

3, No. 2 Holiday Cheer - Martinez barn with a pair of strong uncoupled runners in here.

Race 8

1, No. 8 Diva’s Diva - Absolutely freaked on 3/19 winning by ten lengths.

2, No. 9 U S S Lois - Going for third straight victory.

3, No. 3 Charm and Sarcasm - Works say she’s ready to roll.

Race 9

1, No. 9 Cline Time - Maiden victory was very impressive.

2, No. 8 Dixie Cat - Beaten favorite in last.

3, No. 1 Silent Surprise - Evidently Ladies Day today as the late Pick-5 are all filly and mare races.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 9, No. 9 Cline Time

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 7, No. 6 Deja Sue

