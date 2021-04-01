Bosselman winner puts together big year

Fonner Park racing secretary Doug Schoepf and assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson are starting to rev up the recruitment process for the 2021 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes.
The annual race will take place this year on April 24, so Anderson said he’s in the process of getting ext messages sent out to trainers who might be interested in participating in the $75,000 race.
He will surely get some interest from some of those trainers, but it’s unlikely we’ll see another horse like Sleepy Eyes Todd coming to Fonner Park.
The Kentucky-bred son of Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom came to Fonner for the Bosselman last year as a 4-year-old with some nice wins under his belt.
He left as an easy five-length winner over a couple of tough horses owned and trained by Marissa Black, Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, who finished second and third.
“I knew he was good enough that for here he was one of the top contenders,” Anderson said. “But I didn’t realize he was going to turn out to be as good as he has. It was really kind of a feather in our cap for him to come here and run in the Bosselman.”
Schoepf echoed those sentiments.
“He was a nice horse,” Schoepf said. “But you sure didn’t think he’d turn out the way he did.”
What Sleepy Eyes Todd — who was bought as a weanling for $9,000 at; the 2016 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale — has done is he’s taken trainer Miguel Angel Silva for the ride of his life.
Silva, a 45-year-old native of Mexico City, took Sleepy Eyes Todd from Fonner Park to Lone Star Park where he finished second in the Lone Star Mile Stakes.
Then it was on to the Charlestown Classic Stakes where he won the Grade 2 $600,000 Charlestown Classic.
And next it was on to Santa Anita where he was fifth in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes/
And then Keeneland and a win in the Lafayette Stakes.
Gulf Stream Park was next and a win in the Grade 3 $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes.
He stayed at Gulfstream for the Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational. His fourth-place finish there was worth $146,000.
But Silva’s journey was just getting started.
In February, Sleepy Eyes Todd was shipped overseas for the $20 million Grade 1 Saudi Cup. The fifth-place finish there earned the connections another big payday.
Sleepy Eyes Todd finished his journey this past weekend in the $12 million Grade 1 Dubai World Cup
“He tries his eyeballs out every time,” Silva told Tamarkuz Media. “He’s a hard-working horse who’s always the underdog and we just love him.
“He’s had issues in races, but always managed to come back and perform well. He’s training amazing right now and he really likes this track.”
Heading into the Dubai World Cup, Sleepy Eyes Todd had won eight of 17 career races at 13 different tracks from 6 1-2 furlongs to 1 1-2 miles on dirt and on turf.
Things didn’t go well for him there and he finished 10th out of the 12 horses that went to the post.
“He only had one or two horses beat all the way,” said Anderson, who was a long-time jockey himself. “But he never dropped in or saved any ground. I don’t know if that were his instructions, but he was five or six wide almost the whole trip. That’s a lot of ground to give up going that far.”
It’s still been a profitable venture for Sleepy Eyes Todd’s connections. In 2021 alone, he’s won $1,145,000 even though he hasn’t won any of his three races.
His lifetime earnings stand at $1,889,925..
“To come from winning the Bosselman and going around the world basically,” Schoepf said. “It’s unbelievable what he’s done. He didn’t have a very good trip (Saturday) though. He was on the outside and running wide the whole race. That didn’t help him much.”
Things just fell in place last year for Sleepy Eyes Todd to come to the Bosselman. WIth the pandemic going on, there weren’t many tracks running so the options were limited.
“We were lucky to get him,” Schoepf said. “There wasn’t a lot of racing going on. And Miguel Silva was lucky enough to bring him here. The way it turned out, it was a heck of a story for Fonner Park.”
Anderson said he thinks it’s possible Sleepy Eyes Todd would have come to Grand Island even if last year and been a normal racing season.
“It’s hard to tell because Silva moves all over and he doesn’t mind going from track to track and picking out a spot likes,” he said. “You can see this horse has kind of moved around. Silva enjoys doing that I think.”
But that was then. This is now. Before long, Anderson and Schoepf will start getting a feeling about who might be arriving for the 2021 edition of the Bosselman.
“Hopefully we get another good field this year,” Anderson said. “He showed what kind of horse he was, the way he ran and the way he won.”
Hoofprints
— Friday’s nine-race card begins at 3 p.m.
— The carry over for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is $36,332.
— After two wins on Sunday, jockey Armando Martinez now has 1,997 for his career. He’ll have a good chance to hit that 2,000-win mark this weekend. Martinez is scheduled to ride eight races on Friday and nine of the 10 races on Saturday.