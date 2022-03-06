Boys Class A Pre-State Tournament Statistical Leaders

Here are your Class A Boys statistical leaders going into next week’s State Basketball Tournament.
This may be everything you wanted to know about the Class A field and a whole lot more.
*Individual Stats*
*Scoring:………………………………………........PPG…PTs
1 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central…………17.9 (458)
2 Jasen Green-Millard North………………….17.5 (438)
3 Landon Pokorski-Gretna…………………… 16.9 (405)
4 Patrick (PJ) Davis-Omaha Central……..16.2 (423)
5 Tate Odvody-Omaha Westside……………16.6 (391)
6 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………15.3 (399)
7 Dave Harmon-Millard North………………..15.2 (380)
8 Sam Hastreiter-Lincoln Pius X…………….14.9 (372)
9 Henry Burt-Elkhorn South……………...….12.4 (287)
10 Alec Burton-Elkhorn South…………………12.2 (293)
10 Martel Evans/Sisk-Creighton Prep……......12.2 (295)
*Three Point Shooting Leaders……………Made/Percentage
1 Joey Rieschl-Creighton Prep………………60-145 (41%)
2 Jared Bohrer-Lincoln Pius X…………….…60-145 (41%)
3 Alex Wilcoxson-Gretna……………………….56-128 (44%)
4 Payson Gillespie-Omaha Westside……..54-138 (39%)
5 Jaden Jackson-Bellevue West………..……53-132 (40%)
6 Charlie Davis-Omaha Westside……....…46-91 (51%)
7 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………46-116 (40%)
8 Neal Mosser-Millard North……………..……44-107 (44%)
9 Jay Dawson-Omaha Central………..…..…44-129 (34%)
10 PJ Davis-Omaha Central……………………44-159 (28%)
*Rebounds:.......................................RPG..RBS
1 Brady Christensen-Lincoln Pius X………11.2 (280)
2 Jasen Green-Millard North………….…….10.1 (252)
3 William Kyle-Bellevue West……………....7.1 (184)
4 Jacob Ajang-Bellevue West……………… .6.5 (71) (11 Games)
5 Grant Janzen-Gretna………………………....6.1 (147)
6 J’Dyn Bullion-Omaha Central……..………5.7 (137)
7 Dave Harmon-Millard North……………….5.6 (139)
8 Jeff Rozelle-Gretna…………………………....5.5 (122)
9 Nick Dolzeal-Millard North..……………….5.4 (136)
9 Sam Hastreiter-Lincoln Pius X……………5.4 (136)
*Assists:
1 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West……………….118
2 Jackson Moeller-Swan-Elkhorn South……90
3 Landon Pokorski-Gretna………………...…….84
4 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central………….…80
5 Jasen Green-Millard North………….………...78
6 Eldon Turner-Bellevue West…….…...………77
7 David Harmon-Bellevue West…….………….77
8 Caleb Mitchell-Omaha Westside…………….75
9 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside………….75
10 Elijah Gaeth-Bellevue West………...………74
*Steals:
1 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………..62
2Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central………….….54
3 Malik Crawford-Omaha Westside….…..……52
4Joseph Rieschl-Creighton Prep………………47
5 Jasen Green-Millard North………….………..46
6 Eldon Turner-Bellevue West……..………….44
7 Isaiah McMorris-Millard North………….....39
8 Brady Christensen-Lincoln Pius X…….....37
9 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside………..37
10 Jackson Stueve-Bellevue West…..………36
10 Payson Gillespie-Omaha Westside….….36
*Blocks:
1 Jasen Green-Millard North…………….……104
2 William Kyle-Bellevue West……………......52
3 Logan Wilson-Omaha Westside…………….24
4 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside……..…23
5 Reginald Thomas-Omaha Westside…..….19
6 Keah Paljor-Omaha Central…………………..19
7 Jeff Rozelle-Gretna………………….………......19
8 Nick Dolzeal-Millard North..……….………….17
9 Treyson Anderson-Lincoln Pius X…………..17
10 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central…………..14
10 Luke Jungers-Creighton Prep………..….…14
*Team Statistics*
*Team Points Per Game Average
Omaha Westside……………….75.1
Bellevue West…………………...73.0
Millard North……………………...68.2
Omaha Central…………………..63.4
Lincoln Pius X…………………….62.5
Elkhorn South……………………62.5
Creighton Prep………………….59.6
Gretna……………………………...56.1
*Team Points Allowed Per Game Average
Gretna……………………………49.0
Lincoln Pius X.…………..….49.7
Omaha Westside…………..50.7
Bellevue West……………...51.1
Creighton Prep………….….51.8
Omaha Central….………….52.2
Millard North………………..54.4
Elkhorn South………………56.1
*Turnovers Per Game:
Omaha Westside……………….7.8
Bellevue West…………….……..9.3
Creighton Prep…………………..9.9
Millard North…………………….10.0
Omaha Central…………………11.2
Gretna……………………………..11.3
Elkhorn South………….………11.8
Lincoln Pius X……………………13.4
*3 Point Percentage/3 Point Shots Made
Elkhorn South……………………41% (137)
Bellevue West…………………...40% (249)
Creighton Prep…………………..40% (163)
Omaha Westside………………..39% (237)
Lincoln Pius X……………………..37% (167)
Gretna…………………………….....34% (119)
Millard North……………………....30% (122)
Omaha Central…………………....29% (154) (Attempted 529 Threes)
2 Point Percentage/2 Point Shots Made
Omaha Westside…..62% - (477 made of 768 attempted)
Elkhorn South……...59% - (386 of 657)
Millard North………..58% - (535 of 924)
Bellevue West...……57% - (473 of 834)
Lincoln Pius X……...56% - (401 of 721)
Creighton Prep……..53% - (336 of 638)
Gretna………………....51% - (362 of 713)
Omaha Central……..50% - (454 of 908)
*Overall Field Goal Percentage/Points per Shot
Elkhorn South……...53% - (523 of 995) - 1.4 points per shot
Omaha Westside….62% - (714 of 1,376) - 1.4 PPS
Bellevue West...……50% - (722 of 1,457) - 1.3 PPS
Millard North………..49% - (657 of 1,330) - 1.3 PPS
Lincoln Pius X……...48% - (568 of 1,172) - 1.3 PPS
Creighton Prep……..48% - (499 of 1,049) - 1.3 PPS
Gretna………………....45% - (481 of 1,064) - 1.3 PPS
Omaha Central……..42% - (608 of 1,437) - 1.1 PPS
*Free Throw Percentage
Lincoln Pius X……………………79% (260 of 329)
Creighton Prep…………………..71% (209 of 293)
Millard North……………………..70% (268 of 381)
Bellevue West…………………...70% (258 of 368)
Omaha Westside………………..69% (288 of 418)
Omaha Central…………………..68% (278 of 406)
Gretna…………………………….....65% (266 of 407)
Elkhorn South……………………..65% (255 of 394)