Boys Class A Pre-State Tournament Statistical Leaders

Here are your Class A Boys statistical leaders going into next week’s State Basketball Tournament.

This may be everything you wanted to know about the Class A field and a whole lot more.

*Individual Stats*

*Scoring:………………………………………........PPG…PTs

1 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central…………17.9 (458)

2 Jasen Green-Millard North………………….17.5 (438)

3 Landon Pokorski-Gretna…………………… 16.9 (405)

4 Patrick (PJ) Davis-Omaha Central……..16.2 (423)

5 Tate Odvody-Omaha Westside……………16.6 (391)

6 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………15.3 (399)

7 Dave Harmon-Millard North………………..15.2 (380)

8 Sam Hastreiter-Lincoln Pius X…………….14.9 (372)

9 Henry Burt-Elkhorn South……………...….12.4 (287)

10 Alec Burton-Elkhorn South…………………12.2 (293)

10 Martel Evans/Sisk-Creighton Prep……......12.2 (295)

*Three Point Shooting Leaders……………Made/Percentage

1 Joey Rieschl-Creighton Prep………………60-145 (41%)

2 Jared Bohrer-Lincoln Pius X…………….…60-145 (41%)

3 Alex Wilcoxson-Gretna……………………….56-128 (44%)

4 Payson Gillespie-Omaha Westside……..54-138 (39%)

5 Jaden Jackson-Bellevue West………..……53-132 (40%)

6 Charlie Davis-Omaha Westside……....…46-91 (51%)

7 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………46-116 (40%)

8 Neal Mosser-Millard North……………..……44-107 (44%)

9 Jay Dawson-Omaha Central………..…..…44-129 (34%)

10 PJ Davis-Omaha Central……………………44-159 (28%)

*Rebounds:.......................................RPG..RBS

1 Brady Christensen-Lincoln Pius X………11.2 (280)

2 Jasen Green-Millard North………….…….10.1 (252)

3 William Kyle-Bellevue West……………....7.1 (184)

4 Jacob Ajang-Bellevue West……………… .6.5 (71) (11 Games)

5 Grant Janzen-Gretna………………………....6.1 (147)

6 J’Dyn Bullion-Omaha Central……..………5.7 (137)

7 Dave Harmon-Millard North……………….5.6 (139)

8 Jeff Rozelle-Gretna…………………………....5.5 (122)

9 Nick Dolzeal-Millard North..……………….5.4 (136)

9 Sam Hastreiter-Lincoln Pius X……………5.4 (136)

*Assists:

1 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West……………….118

2 Jackson Moeller-Swan-Elkhorn South……90

3 Landon Pokorski-Gretna………………...…….84

4 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central………….…80

5 Jasen Green-Millard North………….………...78

6 Eldon Turner-Bellevue West…….…...………77

7 David Harmon-Bellevue West…….………….77

8 Caleb Mitchell-Omaha Westside…………….75

9 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside………….75

10 Elijah Gaeth-Bellevue West………...………74

*Steals:

1 Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West………………..62

2Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central………….….54

3 Malik Crawford-Omaha Westside….…..……52

4Joseph Rieschl-Creighton Prep………………47

5 Jasen Green-Millard North………….………..46

6 Eldon Turner-Bellevue West……..………….44

7 Isaiah McMorris-Millard North………….....39

8 Brady Christensen-Lincoln Pius X…….....37

9 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside………..37

10 Jackson Stueve-Bellevue West…..………36

10 Payson Gillespie-Omaha Westside….….36

*Blocks:

1 Jasen Green-Millard North…………….……104

2 William Kyle-Bellevue West……………......52

3 Logan Wilson-Omaha Westside…………….24

4 Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside……..…23

5 Reginald Thomas-Omaha Westside…..….19

6 Keah Paljor-Omaha Central…………………..19

7 Jeff Rozelle-Gretna………………….………......19

8 Nick Dolzeal-Millard North..……….………….17

9 Treyson Anderson-Lincoln Pius X…………..17

10 Jayden Dawson-Omaha Central…………..14

10 Luke Jungers-Creighton Prep………..….…14

*Team Statistics*

*Team Points Per Game Average

Omaha Westside……………….75.1

Bellevue West…………………...73.0

Millard North……………………...68.2

Omaha Central…………………..63.4

Lincoln Pius X…………………….62.5

Elkhorn South……………………62.5

Creighton Prep………………….59.6

Gretna……………………………...56.1

*Team Points Allowed Per Game Average

Gretna……………………………49.0

Lincoln Pius X.…………..….49.7

Omaha Westside…………..50.7

Bellevue West……………...51.1

Creighton Prep………….….51.8

Omaha Central….………….52.2

Millard North………………..54.4

Elkhorn South………………56.1

*Turnovers Per Game:

Omaha Westside……………….7.8

Bellevue West…………….……..9.3

Creighton Prep…………………..9.9

Millard North…………………….10.0

Omaha Central…………………11.2

Gretna……………………………..11.3

Elkhorn South………….………11.8

Lincoln Pius X……………………13.4

*3 Point Percentage/3 Point Shots Made

Elkhorn South……………………41% (137)

Bellevue West…………………...40% (249)

Creighton Prep…………………..40% (163)

Omaha Westside………………..39% (237)

Lincoln Pius X……………………..37% (167)

Gretna…………………………….....34% (119)

Millard North……………………....30% (122)

Omaha Central…………………....29% (154) (Attempted 529 Threes)

2 Point Percentage/2 Point Shots Made

Omaha Westside…..62% - (477 made of 768 attempted)

Elkhorn South……...59% - (386 of 657)

Millard North………..58% - (535 of 924)

Bellevue West...……57% - (473 of 834)

Lincoln Pius X……...56% - (401 of 721)

Creighton Prep……..53% - (336 of 638)

Gretna………………....51% - (362 of 713)

Omaha Central……..50% - (454 of 908)

*Overall Field Goal Percentage/Points per Shot

Elkhorn South……...53% - (523 of 995) - 1.4 points per shot

Omaha Westside….62% - (714 of 1,376) - 1.4 PPS

Bellevue West...……50% - (722 of 1,457) - 1.3 PPS

Millard North………..49% - (657 of 1,330) - 1.3 PPS

Lincoln Pius X……...48% - (568 of 1,172) - 1.3 PPS

Creighton Prep……..48% - (499 of 1,049) - 1.3 PPS

Gretna………………....45% - (481 of 1,064) - 1.3 PPS

Omaha Central……..42% - (608 of 1,437) - 1.1 PPS

*Free Throw Percentage

Lincoln Pius X……………………79% (260 of 329)

Creighton Prep…………………..71% (209 of 293)

Millard North……………………..70% (268 of 381)

Bellevue West…………………...70% (258 of 368)

Omaha Westside………………..69% (288 of 418)

Omaha Central…………………..68% (278 of 406)

Gretna…………………………….....65% (266 of 407)

Elkhorn South……………………..65% (255 of 394)

