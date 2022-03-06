Boys Classes B, C-1 and C-2 Pre-State Tournament Statistical Leaders

Here are your Class B Boys statistical leaders going into this week’s State Basketball Tournament.
The classes below Class A will not be as detailed due to the fact that not all schools turned in certain stats to Max Preps. However, these should still shed a little light on who to look out for when you watch your favorite team(s) compete at the State Tournament this week.
*Individual Stats*
*Scoring:……………………PPG…PTs
1 Connor Millikan-Platteview - 28.3 - 736 (State Leader)
2 Austin Holtz-Bennnington - 17.8 - 428
3 Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 15.7 - 409
4 James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 15.0 - 345
5 Jacob Brack-Omaha Skutt - 14.9 - 328
6 Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 14.9 - 316
7 Luke Ladwig-Blair - 14.6 - 335
8 Tyler Harre-Scottsbluff - 14.2 - 370
9 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 13.8 - 318
10 Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 13.3 - 347
*Rebounds:............................RPG..RBS
1 Connor Millikan-Platteview - 9.8 - 254
2 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 7.7 - 178
3 Jacob Brack-Omaha Skutt - 7.0 - 155
4 Tyler Harre-Scottsbluff - 5.9 - 154
5 Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 5.9 - 153
6 Nathaniel Zuroske-Omaha Skutt…5.8 - 121
7 Isaac Connor-Bennington - 5.3 - 117
8 Trevor Schwartz-Scottsbluff - 4.8 - 125
9 Dayton Swanson-Platteview - 4.7 - 121
10 Dylan Casart-Bennington - 4.4 - 105
*Assists:
Jackson Ostdiek-Scottsbluff - 127
Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 117
Landon Tjaden-Waverly - 80
Connor Millikan-Platteview - 76
Kip Tupa-Blair - 76
Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 70
Nick Colvert-Bennington - 68
Luke Ladwig-Blair - 68
James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 66
Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 65
*Steals:
Connor Millikan-Platteview - 63
Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 63
Kip Tupa-Blair - 47
Luke Ladwig-Blair - 43
Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 42
Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 41
Quincy Evans-Omaha Roncalli - 37
Landon Tjaden-Waverly - 37
Taten Talkington-Scottsbluff - 36
Justin Fenin-Omaha Skutt - 32
Augustine Schwarz-Omaha Roncalli - 32
Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 32
*Blocks:
Connor Millikan-Platteview - 26
Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 16
Cole Murray-Waverly - 15
Michael Mickey-Scottsbluff - 15
Dylan Casart-Bennington - 12
Michael Wiebelhaus-Platteview - 12
James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 11
Alex Draper-Platteview - 9
Nathaniel Zuroske-Omaha Skutt - 8
Jacob Czapia-Blair - 7
*Boys Class Pre-C-1 State Tournament Statistical Leaders
*Individual Stats*
*Scoring:………………………………………..PPG…PTs
Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 17.6 (440)
Grayson Bouwman-Fort Calhoun - 17.5 (420)
Jeron Gager-Ogallala - 17.4 (452)
Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 16.8 (403)
Zach Kulus-Omaha Concordia - 14.2 (340)
Marcus Glock-Wahoo - 13.6 (341)
Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 13.0 (311)
Maverick Binder-Auburn - 11.8 (294)
Brooks Kissinger-Ashland-Greenwood - 11.8 (289)
Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 10.9 (273)
*Rebounds:..............................RPG..RBS
Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 9.0 (215)
Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 6.2 (149)
Harrison Caskey-Ogallala - 6.2 (148)
Zane Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 6.2 (131)
Quientin McCafferty-Omaha Concordia - 6.1 (146)
Garrett Grandgenett-Wahoo - 5.8 (144)
Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 5.6 (154)
Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 5.5 (142)
Zach Alharithy-Omaha Concordia - 5.5 (132)
Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 5.4 (136)
*Assists:
Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 153
Karsten Mathsen-Omaha Concordia - 100
Zach Kulus-Omaha Concordia - 88
Brock Olson-Omaha Concordia - 85
Corbin Murphy-Ogallala - 81
Myles Simon Wahoo - 79
Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 77
Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 71
Ian Shaw-Ogallala - 69
Ryan Binder-Auburn - 66
*Steals:
Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 95
Jeron Gager-Ogallala - 65
Turner Plugge-Kearney Catholic - 62
Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 58
Grayson Bouwman-Fort Calhoun - 52
Mavrick Binder-Auburn - 44
Anthony Simon-Wahoo - 43
Ian Shaw-Ogallala - 43
Corbin Murphy-Ogallala - 42
Kamron Kasische-Wahoo - 41
*Blocks:
Quientin McCafferty-Omaha Concordia - 45
Sedjro Agoumba-Wayne - 30
Zach Alharithy-Omaha Concordia - 29
Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 23
Daniel Judd-Wayne - 20
Brandon Bartos-Wayne - 18
Justin Otten Omaha Concordia - 18
Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 16
Zane Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 16
Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 13
*Boys Class Pre-C-2 State Tournament Statistical Leaders
*Individual Stats*
*Scoring:………………………………………..PPG…PTs
Carter Ruse-Freeman - 20.5 - (534)
Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge - 20.3 - (530)
Isaac Herbek-Grand Island Central Catholic - 16.3 - (408)
Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 15.2 - (392)
Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 14.5 - (391)
Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 14.3 - (353)
Brennen Kelly-Norfolk Catholic - 13.4 - (335)
Ethan Smith-Doniphan-Trumbull - 12.3 - (284)
Tayje Hadwiger-Amherst - 12.0 - (300)
Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 11.2 - (281)
Ben Hammond-Norfolk Catholic - 11.2 - (280)
*Rebounds:.....................................................RPG..R3BS
Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 8.2 - (213)
Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 8.0 - (213)
Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 8.0 - (201)
Josh Klingelhoefer-Amherst - 7.5 - (180)
Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge - 7.3 - (189)
Kade Pieper-Norfolk Catholic - 7.2 - (180)
Carter Ruse-Freeman - 6.5 - (168)
RJ Bayer-Howells-Dodge - 6.2 - (160)
Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 5.8 - (133)
Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 5.7 - (143)
Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - .5.7 - (137)
*Assists:
Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge -177
Scout Simmons-Amherst - 157
Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 142
Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 122
Preston Burbach-Norfolk Catholic - 110
Taylan Vetrofsky-Freeman - 87
Mason Timmerman-Norfolk Catholic - 76
Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 72
Gavin Nelson-Howells-Dodge - 69
Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 64
*Steals:
Taylan Vetrofsky-Freeman - 73
Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 72
Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 72
Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 64
Cooper Beller-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 64
Carter Ruse-Freeman - 61
Brennen Kelly-Norfolk Catholic - 58
Carson Arens-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 57
Mason Timmerman-Norfolk Catholic - 55
Ethan Eloe-Amherst - 58
*Blocks:
Tayje Hadwiger-Amherst - 36
Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 34
Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 28
Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge - 26
Josh Klingelhoefer-Amherst - 23
Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 23
Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 22
Carter Ahrens-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 22
RJ Bayer-Howells-Dodge - 20
Jaden Williams-Doniphan-Trumbull - 16