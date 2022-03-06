 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Classes B, C-1 and C-2 Pre-State Tournament Statistical Leaders

Here are your Class B Boys statistical leaders going into this week’s State Basketball Tournament.

The classes below Class A will not be as detailed due to the fact that not all schools turned in certain stats to Max Preps. However, these should still shed a little light on who to look out for when you watch your favorite team(s) compete at the State Tournament this week.

*Individual Stats*

*Scoring:……………………PPG…PTs

1 Connor Millikan-Platteview - 28.3 - 736 (State Leader)

2 Austin Holtz-Bennnington - 17.8 - 428

3 Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 15.7 - 409

4 James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 15.0 - 345

5 Jacob Brack-Omaha Skutt - 14.9 - 328

6 Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 14.9 - 316

7 Luke Ladwig-Blair - 14.6 - 335

8 Tyler Harre-Scottsbluff - 14.2 - 370

9 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 13.8 - 318

10 Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 13.3 - 347

*Rebounds:............................RPG..RBS

1 Connor Millikan-Platteview - 9.8 - 254

2 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 7.7 - 178

3 Jacob Brack-Omaha Skutt - 7.0 - 155

4 Tyler Harre-Scottsbluff - 5.9 - 154

5 Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 5.9 - 153

6 Nathaniel Zuroske-Omaha Skutt…5.8 - 121

7 Isaac Connor-Bennington - 5.3 - 117

8 Trevor Schwartz-Scottsbluff - 4.8 - 125

9 Dayton Swanson-Platteview - 4.7 - 121

10 Dylan Casart-Bennington - 4.4 - 105

*Assists:

Jackson Ostdiek-Scottsbluff - 127

Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 117

Landon Tjaden-Waverly - 80

Connor Millikan-Platteview - 76

Kip Tupa-Blair - 76

Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 70

Nick Colvert-Bennington - 68

Luke Ladwig-Blair - 68

James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 66

Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 65

*Steals:

Connor Millikan-Platteview - 63

Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli - 63

Kip Tupa-Blair - 47

Luke Ladwig-Blair - 43

Elliott Jurgens-Beatrice - 42

Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 41

Quincy Evans-Omaha Roncalli - 37

Landon Tjaden-Waverly - 37

Taten Talkington-Scottsbluff - 36

Justin Fenin-Omaha Skutt - 32

Augustine Schwarz-Omaha Roncalli - 32

Austin Tyne-Scottsbluff - 32

*Blocks:

Connor Millikan-Platteview - 26

Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff - 16

Cole Murray-Waverly - 15

Michael Mickey-Scottsbluff - 15

Dylan Casart-Bennington - 12

Michael Wiebelhaus-Platteview - 12

James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt - 11

Alex Draper-Platteview - 9

Nathaniel Zuroske-Omaha Skutt - 8

Jacob Czapia-Blair - 7

*Boys Class Pre-C-1 State Tournament Statistical Leaders

*Individual Stats*

*Scoring:………………………………………..PPG…PTs

Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 17.6 (440)

Grayson Bouwman-Fort Calhoun - 17.5 (420)

Jeron Gager-Ogallala - 17.4 (452)

Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 16.8 (403)

Zach Kulus-Omaha Concordia - 14.2 (340)

Marcus Glock-Wahoo - 13.6 (341)

Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 13.0 (311)

Maverick Binder-Auburn - 11.8 (294)

Brooks Kissinger-Ashland-Greenwood - 11.8 (289)

Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 10.9 (273)

*Rebounds:..............................RPG..RBS

Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 9.0 (215)

Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 6.2 (149)

Harrison Caskey-Ogallala - 6.2 (148)

Zane Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 6.2 (131)

Quientin McCafferty-Omaha Concordia - 6.1 (146)

Garrett Grandgenett-Wahoo - 5.8 (144)

Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 5.6 (154)

Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 5.5 (142)

Zach Alharithy-Omaha Concordia - 5.5 (132)

Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 5.4 (136)

*Assists:

Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 153

Karsten Mathsen-Omaha Concordia - 100

Zach Kulus-Omaha Concordia - 88

Brock Olson-Omaha Concordia - 85

Corbin Murphy-Ogallala - 81

Myles Simon Wahoo - 79

Carson Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 77

Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 71

Ian Shaw-Ogallala - 69

Ryan Binder-Auburn - 66

*Steals:

Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 95

Jeron Gager-Ogallala - 65

Turner Plugge-Kearney Catholic - 62

Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 58

Grayson Bouwman-Fort Calhoun - 52

Mavrick Binder-Auburn - 44

Anthony Simon-Wahoo - 43

Ian Shaw-Ogallala - 43

Corbin Murphy-Ogallala - 42

Kamron Kasische-Wahoo - 41

*Blocks:

Quientin McCafferty-Omaha Concordia - 45

Sedjro Agoumba-Wayne - 30

Zach Alharithy-Omaha Concordia - 29

Max Parker-Ashland-Greenwood - 23

Daniel Judd-Wayne - 20

Brandon Bartos-Wayne - 18

Justin Otten Omaha Concordia - 18

Garrett Schmaderer-Kearney Catholic - 16

Zane Schwarz-Fort Calhoun - 16

Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 13

*Boys Class Pre-C-2 State Tournament Statistical Leaders

*Individual Stats*

*Scoring:………………………………………..PPG…PTs

Carter Ruse-Freeman - 20.5 - (534)

Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge - 20.3 - (530)

Isaac Herbek-Grand Island Central Catholic - 16.3 - (408)

Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 15.2 - (392)

Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 14.5 - (391)

Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 14.3 - (353)

Brennen Kelly-Norfolk Catholic - 13.4 - (335)

Ethan Smith-Doniphan-Trumbull - 12.3 - (284)

Tayje Hadwiger-Amherst - 12.0 - (300)

Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 11.2 - (281)

Ben Hammond-Norfolk Catholic - 11.2 - (280)

*Rebounds:.....................................................RPG..R3BS

Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 8.2 - (213)

Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 8.0 - (213)

Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 8.0 - (201)

Josh Klingelhoefer-Amherst - 7.5 - (180)

Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge - 7.3 - (189)

Kade Pieper-Norfolk Catholic - 7.2 - (180)

Carter Ruse-Freeman - 6.5 - (168)

RJ Bayer-Howells-Dodge - 6.2 - (160)

Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 5.8 - (133)

Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 5.7 - (143)

Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - .5.7 - (137)

*Assists:

Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge -177

Scout Simmons-Amherst - 157

Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 142

Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 122

Preston Burbach-Norfolk Catholic - 110

Taylan Vetrofsky-Freeman - 87

Mason Timmerman-Norfolk Catholic - 76

Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 72

Gavin Nelson-Howells-Dodge - 69

Marcus Lowrey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 64

*Steals:

Taylan Vetrofsky-Freeman - 73

Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 72

Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 72

Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 64

Cooper Beller-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 64

Carter Ruse-Freeman - 61

Brennen Kelly-Norfolk Catholic - 58

Carson Arens-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 57

Mason Timmerman-Norfolk Catholic - 55

Ethan Eloe-Amherst - 58

*Blocks:

Tayje Hadwiger-Amherst - 36

Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 34

Gil Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic - 28

Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge - 26

Josh Klingelhoefer-Amherst - 23

Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull - 23

Jaxon Bemecker-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 22

Carter Ahrens-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 22

RJ Bayer-Howells-Dodge - 20

Jaden Williams-Doniphan-Trumbull - 16

