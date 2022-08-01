Broken Bow gets sent home, DCB advances in state baseball

Class B

Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow jumped out to a 2-1 against Columbus Lakeview highlighted by Sawyer Bumgarner’s solo home run.

Columbus Lakeview then went on an 8-0 and won 9-2 in the Class B senior legion state baseball tournament.

Broken Bow was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Cooper Tessendorf, Eli Osten and Jordan Kracl all had two hits for Columbus Lakeview, while Carter Johnson had two hits himself to pace Broken Bow.

Columbus Lakeview will play Hickman on Tuesday a 6 p.m.

Broken Bow 020 000 0—2 7 3

Columbus Lakeview—122 211 0—9 10 2

WP—Sjuts. LP—Denson. BB-HR: Bumgarner.

Class C

DCB stays alive in tournament

WISNER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus took an early 1-0 lead in the Class C senior legion state baseball tournament on Monday.

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg took it back in the top of the fourth.

From there, it was all DCB.

They scored four runs over the final three innings to win 5-2 and move on in the tournament.

Barrett Fries tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on his RBI single.

Carter Noakes threw nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work on the mound.

DCB will play in another elimination game on Tuesday.

SOS 000 200 0—2 4 0

DCB 010 121 0—5 12 0

WP—Noakes. LP—Lundstrom. DCB-2B: Noakes.

State Legion Seniors Baseball Tournament

Class B

At Broken Bow

Saturday, July 30

Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5

Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6

Hickman 8, Blair 2

Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings

Sunday, July 31

Columbus Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1, 6 inn., Valparaiso eliminated

Blair 9, Minden 1, 6 inn., Minden eliminated

Waverly 17, Ogallala 9

Hickman 10, Broken 2, 6 inn.

Monday, Aug. 1

Blair 11, Ogallala 8

Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2

Hickman 4, Waverly 2

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

Class C

At Wisner

Saturday, July 30

Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings

Syracuse 7, Valentine 4

Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4

DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings

Sunday, July 31

SOS 14, Valentine 5, 5 inn., Valentine eliminated

Battle Creek 10, Wisner 2, 6 inn. Wisner eliminated

Syracuse 13, Pender 9.

Malcolm 2, DCB 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Battle Creek 13, Pender 6

DCB 5, SOS 2

Game 11 – Syracuse vs. Malcolm, late.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.