Broken Bow gets sent home, DCB advances in state baseball

Class B
Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow jumped out to a 2-1 against Columbus Lakeview highlighted by Sawyer Bumgarner’s solo home run.
Columbus Lakeview then went on an 8-0 and won 9-2 in the Class B senior legion state baseball tournament.
Broken Bow was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.
Cooper Tessendorf, Eli Osten and Jordan Kracl all had two hits for Columbus Lakeview, while Carter Johnson had two hits himself to pace Broken Bow.
Columbus Lakeview will play Hickman on Tuesday a 6 p.m.
Broken Bow 020 000 0—2 7 3
Columbus Lakeview—122 211 0—9 10 2
People are also reading…
WP—Sjuts. LP—Denson. BB-HR: Bumgarner.
Class C
DCB stays alive in tournament
WISNER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus took an early 1-0 lead in the Class C senior legion state baseball tournament on Monday.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg took it back in the top of the fourth.
From there, it was all DCB.
They scored four runs over the final three innings to win 5-2 and move on in the tournament.
Barrett Fries tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on his RBI single.
Carter Noakes threw nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work on the mound.
DCB will play in another elimination game on Tuesday.
SOS 000 200 0—2 4 0
DCB 010 121 0—5 12 0
WP—Noakes. LP—Lundstrom. DCB-2B: Noakes.
State Legion Seniors Baseball Tournament
Class B
At Broken Bow
Saturday, July 30
Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5
Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6
Hickman 8, Blair 2
Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings
Sunday, July 31
Columbus Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1, 6 inn., Valparaiso eliminated
Blair 9, Minden 1, 6 inn., Minden eliminated
Waverly 17, Ogallala 9
Hickman 10, Broken 2, 6 inn.
Monday, Aug. 1
Blair 11, Ogallala 8
Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2
Hickman 4, Waverly 2
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Game 14 – Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
Game 15— to follow if necessary.
Class C
At Wisner
Saturday, July 30
Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings
Syracuse 7, Valentine 4
Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4
DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings
Sunday, July 31
SOS 14, Valentine 5, 5 inn., Valentine eliminated
Battle Creek 10, Wisner 2, 6 inn. Wisner eliminated
Syracuse 13, Pender 9.
Malcolm 2, DCB 1
Monday, Aug. 1
Battle Creek 13, Pender 6
DCB 5, SOS 2
Game 11 – Syracuse vs. Malcolm, late.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Game 14 – Teams TBA, 5 p.m.
Game 15— to follow if necessary.