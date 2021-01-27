Broken Bow's Lathan Duda still willing to learn

Lathan Duda is always willing to learn in the sport of wrestling, even though the Broken Bow senior is a returning state champion, 38-0 on the season and No. 1 in Class B, 195 pounds.
When Indian coach Ed Schaaf would take Duda and other wrestlers to youth tournaments when he was in elementary school, Duda would always sit in front with the coach as he was always watching past Olympic wrestling matches on YouTube on his phone.
“I would watch these matches because I love the sport so much and I knew back then that I can learn so much from just watching those matches,” Duda said. “I think watching all those wrestling videos made me the wrestler that I am today and I’m still constantly watching wrestling to this day.”
Schaaf said that’s what he loves about Duda — he is always willing to learn.
“That’s the neat thing about him because he’s a student of the game. He’s watching wrestling all the time,” Schaaf said. “He’s paying attention to it.”
Duda has not missed a beat this season with being undefeated after claiming the Class C, 182 pound title with a 54-0 record last year. He is also a three-time medalist with his last loss coming in the 2019 Class C, 170 final his sophomore year.
Schaaf said Duda, who will wrestle at North Dakota State next season, has what it takes to be a good wrestler.
“He’s talented. He’s a big, strong, athletic kid who works hard,” Schaaf said. “He puts in the time. He’s always focused on what he does.”
Duda said he really hasn’t felt the pressure of being a defending state champion this year and feels he’s done some things to not let that pressure get to him.
“I’ve worked on keeping my emotions and mentality calm and just go out and wrestle,” Duda said.
And he felt that has helped him this season, especially during the UNK Midwest duals on Friday where Broken Bow finished fourth. Duda went 5-0 and defeated two Class A opponents, First he defeated No. 4 Connor Hoy of Millard South 3-0, then posted a 3-2 victory over No. 1 Vincent Genatone of North Platte where he scored the winning takedown with under five seconds left. It was the second win Duda had posted over Genatone.
He said that should help his confidence but he knows those matches will help him down the road.
“Those were two tough matches. That got me excited but it also showed me what I can work on in the practice room,” Duda said.
Schaaf agreed.
“It was good for Lathan because he knows he needs to change some stuff up and not do the same things over and over,” Schaaf said. “It’s going to make him work that much harder.”
With that in mind, Duda said he has one goal he wants to accomplish — winning another state title. He knows that will be a challenge as Broken Bow is now in Class B but he’s looking forward to the challenges he’ll face in the last part of the season.
“I want to be the best I can be in the state and keep going until I reach my goals. Moving up to B is tough but it’s just another goal for me. I really want to win another state champion.”
The Indians had another returning state champion in Casey Faulkenberry as he claimed the Class C, 126-pound title. Unfortunately, the senior won’t get a chance to get another state title this year after he was diagonised with mono.
Schaaf said it’s unfortunate but Faulkenberry, who finished as a three-time medalist for the Indians, is still coming to practice everyday and being there for them.
“It’s disappointing but Casey gets it. He is one of the best leaders I’ve ever had. He might have been the second-most talented wrestler I’ve ever had,” Schaaf said.
But the Indians have added two transfers to their lineup. Brothers Cyrus and Connor Wells came to join the Indians’ roster after their dad, Carlie, took the head football position. The two were medalists while competing at Anselmo-Merna. Cyrus is No. 3 at 126 pounds and 25-5 on the year, while Connor is 32-8.
“They’ve been great additions,” Schaaf said. “They are good for our room. They work hard but they are the son of a coach. They know how to handle things and know how to work.”
The Indians are currently ranked No. 9 in the tournament rankings, with also having Keifer Anderson ranked No. 4 at 220 and Sawyer Bumgarner being 32-3 at 285 this season. Their recent success came at the Southwest Conference Meet last Saturday where Broken Bow won the meet with 173 points, three more than runner-up Ogallala.
“I’ve been impressed with what we’ve done. The kids are hard workers,” Schaaf said.
Broken Bow will compete at the Ord Invite Friday.
Milestones
A few more area wrestlers earned milestones this past week.
Grand Island Senior High’s Blake Cushing, ranked No. 2 at 126 in Class A, captured his 100th career victory during the Bishop Heelan Invite in Sioux City, Iowa, on Saturday. Central City teammates Drew Garfield and Cole Kunz each earned their 100th career victories during the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Marc Zavala writes about wrestling for The Independent.