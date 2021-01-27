Broken Bow's Lathan Duda still willing to learn

With that in mind, Duda said he has one goal he wants to accomplish — winning another state title. He knows that will be a challenge as Broken Bow is now in Class B but he’s looking forward to the challenges he’ll face in the last part of the season.

“I want to be the best I can be in the state and keep going until I reach my goals. Moving up to B is tough but it’s just another goal for me. I really want to win another state champion.”

The Indians had another returning state champion in Casey Faulkenberry as he claimed the Class C, 126-pound title. Unfortunately, the senior won’t get a chance to get another state title this year after he was diagonised with mono.

Schaaf said it’s unfortunate but Faulkenberry, who finished as a three-time medalist for the Indians, is still coming to practice everyday and being there for them.

“It’s disappointing but Casey gets it. He is one of the best leaders I’ve ever had. He might have been the second-most talented wrestler I’ve ever had,” Schaaf said.