HAMPTON, NE

Hampton junior Jack Bullis didn’t waste any time pursuing his second straight thousand yard rushing season in the Hawks Week Zero opener against Franklin.

The 5-7, 150 pound junior, who raced for 1,073 yards as a sophomore, exploded for four first quarter touchdowns as Hampton came away with a 55-32 Six-Man football win over Franklin Friday night.

The speedy Bullis broke loose for scoring runs of 41, 10, 31, 31, 40 and 75 yards on his way to a monster 312 yards rushing on 27 carries and SIX touchdowns. Just for good measure the slippery Bullis also reeled in a sweet 46 yard scoring reception from senior quarterback Brayden Dose to complete his scoring night.

After all the smoke cleared, Jack Bullis racked up 397 Total Yards with his 312 rushing, 14 passing and 71 receiving yards. He also made 10 tackles on defense with one sack, caused 2 fumbles and recovered one.

The two teams traded touchdowns twice to begin the opening quarter of the 2023 regular season, but Bullis lit the Flyers up in that opening stanza with his four scores to give the Hawks a 28-13 advantage.

Bullis then caught the 46 yard scoring strike from Brayden Dose, stretching the Hampton lead to 36-13 with 8:24 left in the second stanza, appearing to put the game out of reach.

BUT….this is 6-Man football friends and Franklin refused to go away, adding a Calvin Carrager 42 yard touchdown immediately (24 seconds) after the Hawks scoring pass, then a Carrager to Grant Haussermann 12 yard TD pass before halftime.

Meanwhile, the Franklin defense was stiffening and Hampton’s halftime advantage was cut to 36-25.

Franklin received the second half kickoff and drove to the 27 before being flagged with a holding call. The Flyers eventually suffered a lost fumble with junior Bryce Joseph doing the honors on the recovery on Hampton’s 20 yard line.

Hampton then fashioned a four minute, two second drive that commenced with a one yard power plunge by the rough and tough 5-8, 195 pound senior, Evan Pankoke. That made the score 42-25 with 2:23 left in the 3rd quarter.

Once again, Franklin answered in a hurry with Freshman standout Calvin Carrager lofting a 40 scoring pass to sophomore Caiden Petermann.

Carrager’s PAT pass to Hausermann cut the Hawks advantage to 42-32 with 2:05 left in the 3rd.

It took just 19 ticks for Jack Bullis to respond with a sparkling 40 yard scoring romp. A slick PAT play by Hampton coach Jereme Jones followed.

It featured a pass from senior WR Eli Arndt to 190 pound sophomore lineman Wyatt Shaw, which inflated the Hawks lead to 49-32.

The 4th quarter featured some defense, including Bullis recovering a fumble on the Hawks 5 yard line, thwarting a last ditch Franklin drive.

One play later, the sensational junior was off on a 75 yard touchdown journey in front of the Hampton sidelines and Hawks faithful, padding the final score to 55-32.

Jack Bullis, of course led Hamton with his fabulous 312 yards yards, which accounted for ALL of the Hawks team rushing yardage. Quarterback Brayden Dose was 5 of 10 through the air for 89 yards and a touchdown leading the passing category.

Bullis also led all receivers with his 2 catches for 71 yards and a score.

On defense, it was senior Eli Arndt leading the charge with 11 tackles. Bullis added his 10 stops, while the very fine Evan Pankoke chipped in with 8 stops, FIVE coming in that Franklin backfield. Sophomore Wyatt Dose also had 8 tackles (5 solos) from his defefensive end position.

For the Flyers, who played very well for 2nd year coach Anthony Campana, it was brilliant Freshman Calvin Carrager leading the ground attack with 139 yards on 14 totes and a pair of touchdowns.

Carrager was even better in the aerial game, completing 13 of 26 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. The youngster’s 359 Total Yards was in the same neighborhood as Hampton’s Jack Bullis, who hit the 397 yard mark.

Carrager also led the way for Franklin’s defense, making 11 tackles. Flashy senior Grant Hausermann added 9 stops while smallish junior Pete Davis, also the Flyers QB, added 7 tackles.

Hampton actually bested Franklin only 415 to 411 in total yards, but it’s what’s on the scoreboard in the end that counts.

Next week, 1-0 Hampton will entertain Lewiston while Franklin will have a BYE week before hosting defending Class D6 runnerup Pawnee City, who blasted St. Edward 56-12 Friday evening.

……………….......1…….2…….3……...4………Final

Franklin………13……12……..7……. .0…..….32

At Hampton…28……8…….13……...6……….55

1st Qtr.……………………………………………………………………......Fr -Ha

Hampton- Jack Bullis 41 run - PAT-Evan Pankoke kick…0 - 8

Franklin - Evan Carrager 10 run - PAT-pass failed…6 - 8

Hampton- Jack Bullis 10 run - PAT- Pankoke kick…6 - 16

Franklin - Grant Haussermann 18 pass from Pete Davis - PAT-Carrager run…13 - 16

Hampton- Jack Bullis 31 run - PAT-kick failed…13 - 22

Hampton- Jack Bullis 36 run - PAT-pass failed…13 - 28

2nd Qtr

Hampton- Jack Bullis 46 pass from Brayden Dose - PAT-Pankoke kick……13 - 36

Franklin - Evan Carrager 42 run - PAT-run failed…19 - 36

Franklin - Haussermann 12 pass from Carrager - PAT-run failed…25 - 36

3rd Qtr.

Hampton- Pankoke 1 run - PAT-kick failed…19 - 42

Franklin - Caiden Peterman 40 pass from Carrager - PAT-Carrager to Haussermann pass…32 - 42

Hampton- Jack Bullis 40 run - PAT-Eli Arendt to Wyatt Shaw pass…32 - 49

4th Qtr.

Hampton- Jack Bullis 75 run - PAT-kick blocked…32 - 55