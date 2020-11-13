Burwell moves into D-1 final for sixth time in seven years

STROMSBURG — The Standoff in Stromsburg between the Burwell Longhorns and Cross County Cougars delivered.

Burwell took one on the chin for most of the first 12 minutes and watched as Cross County shot out to a 22-0 lead. But the Longhorns stayed calm, cool and collected, and wound up outscoring the Cougars 37-14 from the four-minute mark of the opening quarter to earn a 37-36 come-from-behind win in a Class D-1 state semifinal.

Burwell, which also got past Neligh-Oakdale by a single point in its quarterfinal, advances to the state championship, a place it knows well. With Friday night’s win, the Longhorns have made the championship game in six of the last seven years.

Burwell will host Dundy County-Stratton for the title on Friday, Nov. 20. The state championship games of Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be played at the higher-seed team’s home field, according to the NSAA.

“What a heck of a football team Cross County is,” Burwell head coach Luke Gideon said. “When they come at you like that, you can’t practice against that. So when it hits you a few times in the mouth like it did us, we just needed to settle down and get it figured out. Our kids are tough and we’ve been through stuff like this before. When you play good teams they make you do things like that.”