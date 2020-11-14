Burwell rallies to defeat Cross County in a Game for The Ages.

Here comes that Nation-leading Cross County rushing attack. It took one handoff right up the gut of the Burwell defense for 2000 yard rusher Isaac Noyd to break loose for a 33 yard scoring run.

The very next Burwell series, the Longhorns get one first down, are forced to punt again, and two plays later, 1,937 yard rusher Carter Seim is off to the races on a 45 yard touchdown gallop.

Six minutes, 13 seconds left in the opening quarter and Burwell is down 14-0 in the quick blink of a Cougar eye.

After Cory Hollinger boots the ensuing kickoff into the Burwell endzone for a touchback, disaster strikes again on first down when when the Longhorn’s own 2000 yard rusher, Caleb Busch has the ball ripped out of his hands after a bruising run.

Cross County’s Isaac Noyd recovers and the Burwell 7 and three plays later Cougar FB/leading tackler Christian Rystrom is seen crashing across the Longhorns goal line for a 3 yard touchdown run. Carter Seim powers his way into the endzone for the double conversion and Cross County is up 22-0 with 4:44 left in the opening quarter.

Was this going to be THAT easy for Hayden DeLano’s big play Cross County offense? Here is your answer to that one.