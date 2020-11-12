Burwell vs. Cross County pits potent rushing attacks in semifinals

Since 2015, the Class D-1 playoff semifinals concluded with Burwell celebrating earning a trip to Lincoln on its home field four times.
That won’t happen in 2020, although the Longhorns’ hopes for another appearance in a championship game are alive and well.
No. 2-rated Burwell faces No. 3 Cross County in a battle of 11-0 teams with potent rushing attacks.
But after playing at home for four semifinal appearances, this time the Longhorns will have to hop on a bus to Stromsburg for Friday’s highly-anticipated 6 p.m. showdown.
Burwell coach Luke Gideon — who earned his 150th career win in last week’s 49-48 quarterfinal thriller against Neligh-Oakdale — doesn’t mind going on the road.
“We’ve always played well on the road,” he said. “We’ve always had challenging (road) games before in the quarterfinals or sometimes the second round. We’ve done well in those tough games, and I don’t expect anything different from the team this year.
“It’s always nice to win the semifinal game at home because then you get to celebrate like it was 15, 20 years ago when teams played state championships at home. But this time we’ll have to play well on the road.”
With both teams highly rated since the preseason, it’s no shock that Burwell and Cross County ended up on a semifinal collision course.
Burwell’s offense has been led by the breakout junior season of running back Caleb Busch, who has 2,075 yards and 43 touchdowns. Quarterback Barak Birch and the passing game has been an efficient 76-for-129 for 1,035 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“That’s been the make-up of our team recently, and this year isn’t any different,” Gideon said. “We’re usually pretty balanced. We haven’t had to pass as much this year as we have in the past, but we are able to throw the ball.
“I think we’re the type of team that you want in November when it’s cold.”
Cross County returns to the semifinals for the second consecutive year looking for its first state finals appearance. The Cougars have won six playoff games the last two postseasons after winning a total of three between 2002-18.
And Cross County matches Burwell with a 2,000-yard rusher and likely will double that sometime in Friday’s contest.
Senior Isaac Noyd has 2,065 yards on 158 carries (13.1 ypc) with 28 touchdowns while junior Carter Seim has 1,935 yards on 126 touches (15.4 ypc) with 36 scores.
The Cougars average 454 yards rushing per game and just 16 yards passing with a total of 20 pass attempts all season.
Gideon said the duo of Noyd and Seim tax defenses.
“It’s obviously a challenge to play two guys who can break off a long run at any point,” he said. “We need to try to play consistently and contain them. You can’t make a mistake against them or they can end up in the end zone like that.”
Cross County has yet to have a team stay within 20 points while last week’s come-from-behind win was only the second close contest this year for the Longhorns.
“That one last Friday was good for us,” Gideon said. “We hadn’t faced much adversity, and we were able to learn some things about ourself as a football team. We know that if we do the little things, then good things will happen for us.”
Cross County wants to earn its first trip to Lincoln. Burwell is aiming for what is almost becoming an annual November migration if it can claim a fifth trip in six years.
“Our kids are pretty humble about the whole thing,” Gideon said. “They’re business like. They know we have to play well. This is the type of playoff game that could come down to one mistake, one turnover, one big play.”
CLASS D-2
Central Valley (9-0) at BDS (10-0)
In another battled of undefeated teams, Class D-2 No. 6-rated Central Valley (10-0, officially 9-0) goes on the road to battle No. 1 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (10-0). Friday’s kickoff in Bruning is set for 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley has somewhat quietly rolled along to its undefeated mark behind a balanced offense that spreads out the wealth.
Leading rusher Jackson McIntyre (820 yards, 15 TDs) only averages 9.1 carries per game. Quarterback Ty Nekoliczak is 92-for-134 for 1,383 yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception.
Central Valley is making its first semifinals appearance in its fourth playoff trip during its brief history. The Cougars own a win over Fremont-Mills, which has advanced to the semifinals in Iowa’s lone 8-man class.
BDS looks to return to Lincoln after making three trips between 2014-17 with a D-1 title in 2015 and a D-2 championship in ‘17.
The Eagles have only had three opponents stay within 19 or 20 points, including another D-2 semifinalist in Falls City Sacred Heart.
