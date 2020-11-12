Burwell vs. Cross County pits potent rushing attacks in semifinals

“It’s obviously a challenge to play two guys who can break off a long run at any point,” he said. “We need to try to play consistently and contain them. You can’t make a mistake against them or they can end up in the end zone like that.”

Cross County has yet to have a team stay within 20 points while last week’s come-from-behind win was only the second close contest this year for the Longhorns.

“That one last Friday was good for us,” Gideon said. “We hadn’t faced much adversity, and we were able to learn some things about ourself as a football team. We know that if we do the little things, then good things will happen for us.”

Cross County wants to earn its first trip to Lincoln. Burwell is aiming for what is almost becoming an annual November migration if it can claim a fifth trip in six years.

“Our kids are pretty humble about the whole thing,” Gideon said. “They’re business like. They know we have to play well. This is the type of playoff game that could come down to one mistake, one turnover, one big play.”

CLASS D-2

Central Valley (9-0) at BDS (10-0)