Cale Conrad runs help Kearney Catholic rush past Auburn, 21-12

The play, coming on a 4th and 6, pulled the Bulldogs within 21-6 with plenty of time (8:15) left in the Class C-1 Quarterfinal playoff game, but the Stars had other ideas.

Kearney Catholic then proceeded to chew up three minutes, 49 seconds off the clock, with Cale Conrad doing more damage in the form of those twisting, gliding runs. He ripped off gains of 15 and 17 yards, advancing the Stars to midfield before Spencer Hoagland buried Auburn on their own 19 with 4:11 showing on the clock.

The Bulldogs, who had burned all their time outs earlier in the quarter hoping to get the ball back again. The Bulldogs offense then gained zero yards on the next three downs, turning the ball over to the Stars at their own 17 after Brody Darnell lost 2 yards on a 4th and 10.

Kearney Catholic took over at the Auburn 19 with 3:13 left on the clock (4th quarter) and were intent on running the clock out when Heinrich Haarberg ran an option to his right. Haarberg kept the football himself, but was sandwiched at the 8 with vicious hits by Stetson Nieman and Connor Clark. The ball popped loose, was picked up by Connor Clark, who then took it 92 yards for an Auburn score with 1:11 showing on the clock.

The Bulldogs tried an onside kick, but the Stars covered it, had Haarberg take a knee twice, ending the ballgame.