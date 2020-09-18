Cedar Catholic wins tough Thursday Night Battle with David City.

Despite some high tackling, the Trojans managed to stiffen their defense, but the hosts continued theirs as well.

But the Cedar Catholic offense once again cranked things up with some tough, crisp, yards-after-contact running by Tate Thoene and Easton Becker. In fact, the Trojans fashioned a nearly picture perfect drive that nearly consumed the final 5 minutes of the first half.

Starting from their own 19, Cedar Catholic leaned on Becker, who ripped off 4 consecutive runs, advancing to the Trojans 33 yard line. Then it was junior QB Tate Thoene and sophomore running back James Christensen combining to move the ball all the way to the David City 11 yard line with 50 seconds left before the halftime break.

On one carry during the drive, the punishing Thoene was met by a pair of David City defenders before simply bowling over both would-be tacklers before continuing on his 9 yard run.

Later in the time gobbling, 16 play drive, the Trojans caught the Scouts off guard twice with pass completions from Tate Thoene to Myles Thoene and Connor Vlach.

Finally, with just 19 seconds showing on the clock until halftime, Easton Becker powered over from one yard line for his 2nd touchdown of the night, giving the Trojans a 14-13 lead going into the intermission break.