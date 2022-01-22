Central City's Kunz wins battle of returning champs; St. Paul takes Lou-Platte Conference title

DONIPHAN — In a battle of returning Class C state champions, one move was all Cole Kunz needed.
Trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Central City senior pulled what he called “a high-flyer” on St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker to get the pin Saturday at 5:11 in the 126-pound final at the Lou-Platte Conference Meet at Doniphan-Trumbull High School.
St. Paul captured the meet with 172 points — 25 points more than runner-up Central City.
Kunz was the returning state champion at 113 pounds, while Baker captured the 120 title during the state wrestling meet last year.
Kunz, who is No. 1 at 120 pounds (NSWCA) but went up a weight class, said he was in position to try what he called his favorite move to get the win over Baker, who is No. 5 at 126.
“He got a hold of my leg, so I just put my arms between his legs and locked them up and went backwards and I got him on his back,” Kunz said. “I love that move.”
Central City coach Darin Garfield said he knew Kunz was going to do something to come out on top when he trailed 3-1 entering the third period.
“Cole is a gamer and I never count him out of a match,” Garfield said. “He just seems to find a way to win the close matches. That’s all guts and heart.”
Baker scored the takedown on Kunz near the end of the second period to take a 2-1 lead, and went up 3-1 in the third on an escape.
The two were fighting for position near the edge of the mat when Baker grabbed Kunz’ leg before Kunz pulled the high-flyer to get the pin.
Kunz, who also earned his 150th career win, said he was looking forward to that match.
“I was excited to bump up and wrestle that match,” Kunz said. “He’s strong and big, but I expected that since I moved up a weight and I’m used to it too since I’m not really that big. He’s not only a good wrestler but a smart wrestler.”
But it was St. Paul that was more successful at the meet, thanks to its depth.
The Wildcats had only two champions, compared to the Bison’s four, but had 12 total medalists to take the meet.
“The main goal is the state tournament but it does feel good that we’re winning along the way,” St. Paul coach Connor Bolling said. “We punched a lot of kids through to get medals so it was a good day for us.”
Derrick Ruzicka captured the 106-pound title by pinning Central City’s Dalton Lovejoy in 5:11, while Owen Sack won the 145 title after pinning Ord’s Brendan Boyce in 0:53.
Bolling said he was pleased with what Ruzicka and Sack, who is No. 5 at 145, did on the day.
“Derrick is a very talented kid and he can beat about anyone in the state,” he said. “He had a big day for us today. And Owen has it rolling right now. He’s really strong and if you try to lock up with him, good things usually happen for us.”
Nicklaus Busse (fourth, 120), Anthony Wood (third, 138), Bryson Thomsen (second, 152), Aiden Ritter (fourth, 160), Ashton Meinecke (second, 170), Cody Kuszak (third, 182), Jack Kaslon (fourth, 195), Rylie Thomsen (second, 220) and Quade Peterson (third, 285) were the other medalists along with Baker for St. Paul.
“Kaleb put himself in great position to win the match with Cole but Cole is a beast. He won in his best position and we let it happen,” Bolling said. “But overall, the depth has definitely helped us. We had one kid fill in and he got fourth. But we have some firepower and we are getting kids in the finals. They might not be winning those matches but they are getting there and that’s still big. And the kids are believing and are getting tougher against each other in the wrestling room which is key.”
The Bison had three other champions in Drew Garfield (120), Tristan Burbach (132) and Bryce Sutton (160).
Garfield and Burbach, rated No. 1 at 113 and No. 2 at 126, respectively, also went up a weight class and they found success.
Garfield, Darin’s son, scored the lone takedown in the second period during a 3-1 win over Gibbon’s Jose Escandon, who is No. 3 at 120, while Burbach pinned Centura’s Mason Kuszak in 1:14 for his title.
Also, Sutton, No. 3 at 160, held off Ravenna’s Hunter Douglas 8-6 in the final to get his title.
Dylan Lovejoy (third, 113), Bryce Kunz (third, 152), Jaramine Elton (second, 182) and Riley Lavene (fourth, 220) were the other medalists for Central City.
Coach Garfield said he was OK with how the day went, especially with bumping a few wrestlers up a weight class. He also gave props to Bolling, who used to wrestle for Central City when he was in high school.
“We rely on our bullets who had great days for us today,” he said. “We bumped some guys up and they found success in the upper classes. We feel confident they will take us a long way for us. We just couldn’t overcome St. Paul’s depth today.
“And Connor is continuing to do phenomenal things up there and we’re proud of what he’s doing there.”